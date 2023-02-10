adidas unveil official 2022/23 Women's Champions League final match ball

The official adidas match ball for the knockout stages and final of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League has been revealed.

The UWCL Pro Ball Eindhoven celebrates the innovative architecture and designs for which Eindhoven – venue for the final on 3 June – is renowned. Set against a blue background representing the Dutch city's vibrancy at night, the ball's neon detailing is a nod to Eindhoven's moniker, the City of Lights.

Each neon graphic represents an illustrious landmark or famous feature found across the city – including the PSV Stadium, the UFO-shaped Evoluon Conference Centre and a bold, colourful lightbulb that represents a proud industrial heritage.

The ball features a wide range of adidas performance technology, including an innovative PRISMA surface texture that offers the world's finest players greater precision on the ball. The outer texture coating – found on all women's and men's UEFA Champions League official match balls – provides secure grip and complete control, while the thermally bonded, seamless construction delivers ultimate performance.

For further information, please visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or Twitter to join the conversation.