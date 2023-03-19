Lyon vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups
Sunday, 19 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Lyon and Chelsea.
Lyon and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 22 March at OL Stadium.
Lyon vs Chelsea at a glance
When: Wednesday 22 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: OL Stadium, Décines
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Second leg: Thursday 30 March (21:00 CET kick-off), Stamford Bridge
What do you need to know
Lyon have won 12 of their 13 quarter-finals in this competition, their away-goals reverse to Paris Saint-Germain in 2020/21 the sole exception. Chelsea have never gone out in the last eight, but this is only their fourth appearance at this stage, half the number of titles that Lyon made it when they reclaimed the trophy last May.
OL began their bid for a ninth crowd at home to another London club, Arsenal, and lost 5-1 but since that night in October, Lyon have welcomed back Sara Däbritz, Dzsenifer Marozsán, Ellie Carpenter and Amel Majri, with Ada Hegerberg potentially also returning from a long-term absence to play some part in this tie. The 1-0 victory in the December trip to Arsenal underlined that, having had their five-year grip on the trophy ended at this stage in 2021, they are in no mood to let go of the cup having got it back in their possession.
In the same week that Lyon were losing to Arsenal, Chelsea were winning 1-0 at Paris, who they later beat 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Although their recent League Cup final loss to Arsenal was a first defeat in almost six months, Chelsea bounced back to go top of the Women's Super League a week later by beating Manchester United 1-0. They are once again looking a well-oiled machine this season, Lauren James emerging as a creative playmaker in Pernille Harder's long absence. Melanie Leupolz also came back this month after maternity leave. This is a return to her former home for Kadeisha Buchanan, a multiple Women's Champions League winner with Lyon before her summer switch to Chelsea.
Form guide
Lyon
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW
Last match: Lyon 2-0 Fleury, 17/03 (French Cup semi-final)
Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup final
Chelsea
Last six games: WWWLWW
Last match: Reading 1-3 Chelsea, 19/03 (FA Cup quarter-final)
Where they stand: 1st in Women's Super League, FA Cup semi-final
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Squad changes
Lyon
In: Liana Joseph, Julie Swierot
Out: Nesrine Bahlouli, Ilona da Costa, Leila Elhadj, Inès Jaurena, Kysha Sylla
Chelsea
In: None
Out: Beth England, Aniek Nouwen
Predicted line-ups
Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Morroni; Henry, Horan, Däbritz; Marozsán; Le Sommer, Cascarino
Chelsea: Berger; Périsset, Buchanan, Bright, Carter; Leupolz, Ingle; James, Fleming, Charles; Kerr
View from the camps
To follow
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.