Lyon vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Lyon and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 22 March at OL Stadium.

Lyon vs Chelsea at a glance When: Wednesday 22 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: OL Stadium, Décines

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here

Second leg: Thursday 30 March (21:00 CET kick-off), Stamford Bridge

What do you need to know

Lyon have won 12 of their 13 quarter-finals in this competition, their away-goals reverse to Paris Saint-Germain in 2020/21 the sole exception. Chelsea have never gone out in the last eight, but this is only their fourth appearance at this stage, half the number of titles that Lyon made it when they reclaimed the trophy last May.

OL began their bid for a ninth crowd at home to another London club, Arsenal, and lost 5-1 but since that night in October, Lyon have welcomed back Sara Däbritz, Dzsenifer Marozsán, Ellie Carpenter and Amel Majri, with Ada Hegerberg potentially also returning from a long-term absence to play some part in this tie. The 1-0 victory in the December trip to Arsenal underlined that, having had their five-year grip on the trophy ended at this stage in 2021, they are in no mood to let go of the cup having got it back in their possession.

In the same week that Lyon were losing to Arsenal, Chelsea were winning 1-0 at Paris, who they later beat 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Although their recent League Cup final loss to Arsenal was a first defeat in almost six months, Chelsea bounced back to go top of the Women's Super League a week later by beating Manchester United 1-0. They are once again looking a well-oiled machine this season, Lauren James emerging as a creative playmaker in Pernille Harder's long absence. Melanie Leupolz also came back this month after maternity leave. This is a return to her former home for Kadeisha Buchanan, a multiple Women's Champions League winner with Lyon before her summer switch to Chelsea.

Watch all Lyon's group stage goals

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Lyon

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Lyon 2-0 Fleury, 17/03 (French Cup semi-final)

Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup final

Chelsea

Last six games: WWWLWW

Last match: Reading 1-3 Chelsea, 19/03 (FA Cup quarter-final)

Where they stand: 1st in Women's Super League, FA Cup semi-final

Where to watch Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Squad changes

Lyon

In: Liana Joseph, Julie Swierot

Out: Nesrine Bahlouli, Ilona da Costa, Leila Elhadj, Inès Jaurena, Kysha Sylla

Chelsea

In: None

Out: Beth England, Aniek Nouwen

Watch all Chelsea's group stage goals

Predicted line-ups

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Morroni; Henry, Horan, Däbritz; Marozsán; Le Sommer, Cascarino

Chelsea: Berger; Périsset, Buchanan, Bright, Carter; Leupolz, Ingle; James, Fleming, Charles; Kerr

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

To follow

Final tickets on sale