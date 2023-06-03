Barcelona's Patri Guijarro named official UEFA Women's Champions League final Player of the Match

Barcelona midfielder Patri Guijarro has been named Player of the Match for the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final after scoring twice to spark a 3-2 comeback victory against Wolfsburg in Eindhoven.

Guijarro was chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer panel, who said: "She changed the game by scoring two goals in quick succession. The catalyst for the Barcelona comeback. Her attacking attitude in the second half got her into the box to capitalise on crossing opportunities that Barcelona couldn't capitalise on in the first half."

2022/23 season: Every Player of the Match

Guijarro is the second Barcelona player to win the otherwise Lyon-dominated award, after Aitana Bonmati in the Spanish side's 4-0 defeat of Chelsea in 2021.

Previous final Players of the Match

2022: Amandine Henry (Lyon)

2021: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

2020: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

2019: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2018: Amandine Henry (Lyon)

2017: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)