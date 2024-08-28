adidas unveils official 2024/25 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League match balls

Official match ball supplier adidas have unveiled the balls that will be used throughout the 2024/25 season in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League. Both the balls have returned to a classic look, but with updated technology, and they will once again feature tip-to-tip stars rather than the offset pattern which has featured since 2019.

The look of the new UCL ball is all about iconic simplicity, with the famous stars, synonymous with the competition, presented in black against white hexagons. The classic design is accented with subtle turbo red and solar yellow detailing to give the ball a modern touch, as a new generation of ballers compete for Europe's biggest club prize.

The new UWCL ball, meanwhile, features the same alignment of stars and hexagons as the men's ball, but with its own unique graphics update. Three bands flow along the surface in vibrant turbo red and aurora black, representing the shape of the arms of the coveted trophy – the first time it's been represented on the ball for the Women's Champions League. The adidas logo pops in solar yellow to complete the new, eye-catching look.

The official match ball for the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League season

In addition to the new graphic design, the ball features a range of adidas performance technology, engineered for improved precision and swerve. The innovative PRISMA surface has been updated for 2024/25 with a brand new debossing pattern, which has been rigorously tested in wind tunnels and on the pitch.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, said: "The launch of the new Official Match Balls is always an exciting milestone for the fans and players, as we head into another exciting season. The iconic design of these new balls brings back memories of the magical moments we have witnessed over the years, while the cutting-edge technology is a symbol of the constant evolution and premium positioning that defines the competitions."

Nick Craggs, Global Football General Manager at adidas, said: "The greatest stage in European club football deserves the greatest performance technology to support the players on the pitch and excite the fans around world. That's why we've relentlessly pursued fresh innovations to make the most precise ball possible.

"For this upcoming season, we've rearranged the shell to once again feature the tip-to-tip star panels that first made them so iconic, but with a brand-new debossing configuration for enhanced aerodynamics. We can't wait to see them in action at the feet of some of the best players in the world."

In addition, adidas' on-going partnership with Common Goal will see 1% of all global net sales from adidas footballs – including these latest releases - contributing towards initiatives driving lasting social change for under-served communities, helping to create a better and more inclusive future through football.

The new balls will be available to purchase from today via adidas stores, selected retail stores, and online here.