Germany vs Spain

\u201CGetting to represent your country is one of the biggest honours there is for any athlete,\u0022 Giovanna Hoffmann told womenseuro.com. \u0022We know that we\u2019re not just any team, but that we\u2019re playing football for Germany. We want to make our country proud and represent women\u2019s football. I think it\u2019s extremely important for all the young girls and women who will follow in our footsteps that we go on to forge our own path and create opportunities, and also for us to take this chance that we\u2019ve been given.\u0022