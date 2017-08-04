Unprecedented interest in UEFA Women's EURO
Friday 4 August 2017
Article summary
With just Sunday's sell-out final to come, record numbers of TV viewers, spectators and online users have been following UEFA Women's EURO 2017.
Article top media content
Article body
With just Sunday's sell-out final to come, record numbers of TV viewers, spectators and online users have been following UEFA Women's EURO 2017.
The key numbers
- The total TV audience is projected to reach 165 million, with shares of national audiences of up to 66%
- Final will be shown in more than 80 countries
- UEFA.com has more than doubled 2013 visits, with the final still to come
- Total social media interaction of more than 20 million
- Record aggregate attendance for tournament ensured, with every Netherlands game sold out
TV
- The 2017 edition will be the most watched in history.
- Live match audiences are on course to surpass 2013's total audience of 116 million by more than 50 million viewers.
- By the end of the quarter-finals, total audience had reached 109.6 million viewers, compared to 77.9 million for the equivalent stage in 2013.
- Record Women's EURO audiences have been achieved in many markets, including the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK.
The final will be aired in more than 80 countries worldwide and is anticipated to attract a global average live audience in excess of 13 million viewers.
Quarter-finals
- Germany: the rescheduled quarter-final with Denmark was watched by 5.9 million on ZDF (39% share), higher than Hungarian F1 GP audience on RTL.
- UK: Channel 4 received 2.4 million viewers (11.8% share) for England v France. This was more than any audience from the previous two editions and 62.8% higher than England's 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final win against Canada on BBC1 (1.5 million/33.3%). Netherlands v Sweden produced an audience of 0.3 million (2.1% share) on More4.
- Sweden: The match with the Netherlands produced an audience of 0.9 million (47.2% share) on SVT2, 12.7% up on Sweden’s 2013 quarter-final versus Iceland on TV4.
- Spain: Teledeporte drew 0.5 million viewers (5% share) for Austria v Spain. This was the highest audience of the tournament so far and over double the Hungarian GP on Movistar F1 (0.2 million/2.4%).
Semi-finals
Denmark v Austria
- Austria: 1 million, 48% share (double group stage figure).
- Denmark: 1 million watched on TV2, 66.6% audience share (2013 semi-final v Norway watched by 0.7 million on DR1).
Netherlands v England
- Netherlands: 2.9 million watched on NPO1, 50.7% audience share and highest of tournament so far. The 2009 semi-final between the same nations was watched by 1.6 million. Also, 0.9 million watched Denmark v Austria on NPO1, a 27.8% share.
- UK: 3.2 million viewers watched on Channel 4, up 66.7% on 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final between Japan and England on BBC1. Believed to be record for women's football on UK TV. A total of 0.9 million watched Denmark v Austria on Channel 4.
- Germany: 3.2 million viewers watched on ARD.
- Finland: 22.5% audience share on YLE TV2.
ONLINE
- Total visitors to the UEFA Women's EURO section on UEFA.com and the new women's football app by the end of the semi-finals was 3,865,139 including 394,726 alone last Sunday. The 2013 total for the whole tournament, including the final, was 1.5 million.
- There were 138,900 interactions on our @UEFAWomensEURO Facebook page, which added 35,000 new fans.
- The Facebook live programming has yielded 208K reach and 30K video views.
- Over 37,000 fans have interacted with content on the Together #WePlayStrong Facebook page, while the account grew by 5,000 new fans.
- UEFA's newly launched @UEFAWomensEURO Instagram account generated 131,000 interactions, rapidly racking up 7,000 new fans.
- Over 5.6 million people have watched our video content on Facebook and Instagram, including highlights and goal clips from the tournament.
- The audience of the Together #WePlayStrong Instagram account created 37K interactions, attracting 3.5K new fans.
- On Twitter, the main @UEFAWomensEURO account managed 156K interactions and increased by 13K followers.
- The audience of Together #WePlayStrong almost doubled on Twitter since the beginning of the tournament, picking up 2,300 new fans, while it registered 18,000 interactions.
- UEFA's national associations amassed 4.15 million interactions and 27 million video views, attracting 124,000 new fans on Facebook. The association with the highest digital growth on this platform has been the Russian FA (12%).
- On Instagram, UEFA's national associations triggered 11 million interactions and 5 million video views. Portugal has been leading the pack with 13% growth.
- On Twitter, UEFA's national associations generated 1.27 million interactions and added 45,000 new followers. Portugal again has been generating the biggest buzz with a 9.3% follower growth.
Highlights
- Austria dancing their way into the post-match interview zone
- France qualifying top of their group
- Crossbar challenge
- Bucket challenge
- Anouk Hoogendijk joined our reporter Laure James ahead of opening game
- Behind the scenes of #WEURO2017 on Facebook Live
AT THE STADIUMS
- Total attendance: 211,863 (not including final) – record set in 2013 was 216,888.
- All Netherlands matches sold out.
- Attendance for Netherlands v England of 27,093 a record for a Dutch women's football game and the best for a UEFA Women's EURO semi-final.
- 10,508 for Denmark v Austria: the highest for a game not involving the hosts.
- Thousands of supporters have joined the Fan Walks to the stadiums.
Top ten UEFA Women's EURO crowds
41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway, 2013 final, Stockholm
29,092: England 3-2 Finland, 2005 group stage, Manchester
27,093: Netherlands 3-0 England, 2017 semi-final, Enschede
25,694: England 0-1 Sweden, 2005 group stage, Blackburn
21,731: Netherlands 1-0 Norway, 2017 group stage, Utrecht
21,105: Germany 3-1 Norway, 2005 final, Blackburn
21,000: Germany 4-1 Norway, 1989 final, Osnabruck
18,000: Germany 1-0 Sweden, 2001 final, Ulm
16,608: Sweden 0-1 Germany, 2013 semi-final, Gothenburg
16,414: Finland 0-5 Sweden, 2013 group stage, Gothenburg