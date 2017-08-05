Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Women's EURO podcast: Sunday's final previewed

Saturday 5 August 2017

Our latest UEFA Women's EURO 2017 podcast from the Netherlands previews Sunday's final with the help of Danielle van de Donk, Vivianne Miedema and Stina Petersen.

Women's EURO podcast: Sunday's final previewed ©UEFA.com

In the fourth of our official UEFA Women's EURO 2017 podcasts from the Netherlands, host Chris Parrott and reporters Emma Hingant and Paul Saffer preview Sunday's final between the hosts and Denmark with the help of Pernille Harder, Danielle van de Donk, Vivianne Miedema and Stina Petersen.

