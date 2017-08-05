Women's EURO podcast: Sunday's final previewed

In the fourth of our official UEFA Women's EURO 2017 podcasts from the Netherlands, host Chris Parrott and reporters Emma Hingant and Paul Saffer preview Sunday's final between the hosts and Denmark with the help of Pernille Harder, Danielle van de Donk, Vivianne Miedema and Stina Petersen.

