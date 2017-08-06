Lieke Martens named player of the tournament

Netherlands winger Lieke Martens has been named UEFA Women's EURO 2017 player of the tournament after inspiring her nation to their first senior female continental title.

The 24-year-old, who this summer moved from Rosengård to Barcelona, burst on to the scene in the opening minutes of the first game against Norway and never looked back as she dominated down the left wing throughout the hosts' victorious run. She scored the winner in the 2-1 group stage defeat of Belgium and added a free-kick to set the Dutch on their way to a 2-0 win against Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Martens then struck her third goal in some style during the final, putting the Oranje ahead for the first time after they had fallen behind early on. Also providing two assists, she won the vote of UEFA's technical committee as player of the tournament. She succeeds 2013 winner Nadine Angerer of Germany.

UEFA technical observers: Patricia González (ESP), Jarmo Matikainen (FIN), Anne Noé (BEL), Hesterine de Reus (NED)