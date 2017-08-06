Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Jodie Taylor wins Women's EURO adidas Golden Boot

Sunday 6 August 2017 by Paul Saffer from FC Twente Stadion

England's Jodie Taylor claimed the adidas Golden Boot as Women's EURO top scorer after her five-goal haul left her clear of Netherlands duo Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens.

Jodie Taylor celebrates a goal against France in the quarter-finals
Jodie Taylor celebrates a goal against France in the quarter-finals ©AFP/Getty Images

Jodie Taylor claimed the adidas Golden Boot as top scorer at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 after scoring five goals in England's run to the semi-finals.

The 31-year-old Arsenal striker enjoyed a stunning debut in the competition as she struck the first finals hat-trick since 1997 during England's record 6-0 defeat of Scotland. Taylor then added further goals in the Lionesses' wins against Spain and France.

That was enough to take the award despite Vivianne Miedema scoring twice in the final to reach four goals and take the Silver Boot. Lieke Martens won the Bronze Boot on assists ahead of Sherida Spitse, as both of Miedema's Netherlands team-mates got their third of the tournament in the decider.

Top scorers: adidas Golden Boot

Golden Boot: Jodie Taylor (England) 5 goals, 0 assists, 328 minutes played
Silver boot: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 4 goals, 0 assists, 536 minutes played
Bronze Boot: Lieke Martens (Netherlands) 3 goals, 2 assists, 525 minutes played

The first criterion to separate players with the same goals tally is assists, followed by fewest minutes played.

Past top scorers
2013: Lotta Schelin (Sweden) 5
2009: Inka Grings (Germany) 6
2005: Inka Grings (Germany) 4
2001: Claudia Müller (Germany), Sandra Smisek (Germany) 3
1997: Carolina Morace (Italy), Marianne Pettersen (Norway), Angélique Rouhas (France) 4
1995: Lena Videkull (Sweden) 3
1993: Susan Mackensie (Denmark) 2
1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) 4

All-time (final tournaments only)
Inka Grings (Germany) 10
Heidi Mohr (Germany) 10
Birgit Prinz (Germany) 10

Most assists

2: Barbara Bonansea (Italy), Lucy Bronze (England), Jackie Groenen (Netherlands), Pernille Harder (Denmark), Lieke Martens (Netherlands), Shanice van de Sanden (Netherlands),  Ekaterina Sochneva (Russia), Ellen White (England), Sarah Zadrazil (Austria)

Records set

  • Biggest UEFA Women's EURO finals win: England 6-0 Scotland
  • Most goals by one team in a UEFA Women's EURO match: England 6-0 Scotland (equal with England 2-6 Germany, 2009 final)
  • First finals hat-trick for 20 years: Jodie Taylor (England) v Scotland
  • Most quarter-final appearances: Germany 10
  • Most last-eight appearances (including 1997/2001/2005 group stages): Sweden 12
  • Most career group stage goals: Lotta Schelin (Sweden) 6
  • Biggest group margin of victory (points): England 6
  • First men's or women's senior EURO final to have four goals in the first half
  • Highest aggregate attendance for a final tournament: 240,045
