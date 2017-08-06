Jodie Taylor wins Women's EURO adidas Golden Boot

Jodie Taylor claimed the adidas Golden Boot as top scorer at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 after scoring five goals in England's run to the semi-finals.

The 31-year-old Arsenal striker enjoyed a stunning debut in the competition as she struck the first finals hat-trick since 1997 during England's record 6-0 defeat of Scotland. Taylor then added further goals in the Lionesses' wins against Spain and France.

That was enough to take the award despite Vivianne Miedema scoring twice in the final to reach four goals and take the Silver Boot. Lieke Martens won the Bronze Boot on assists ahead of Sherida Spitse, as both of Miedema's Netherlands team-mates got their third of the tournament in the decider.

Golden Boot: Jodie Taylor (England) 5 goals, 0 assists, 328 minutes played

Silver boot: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 4 goals, 0 assists, 536 minutes played

Bronze Boot: Lieke Martens (Netherlands) 3 goals, 2 assists, 525 minutes played

The first criterion to separate players with the same goals tally is assists, followed by fewest minutes played.

Past top scorers

2013: Lotta Schelin (Sweden) 5

2009: Inka Grings (Germany) 6

2005: Inka Grings (Germany) 4

2001: Claudia Müller (Germany), Sandra Smisek (Germany) 3

1997: Carolina Morace (Italy), Marianne Pettersen (Norway), Angélique Rouhas (France) 4

1995: Lena Videkull (Sweden) 3

1993: Susan Mackensie (Denmark) 2

1991: Heidi Mohr (Germany) 4

All-time (final tournaments only)

Inka Grings (Germany) 10

Heidi Mohr (Germany) 10

Birgit Prinz (Germany) 10

2: Barbara Bonansea (Italy), Lucy Bronze (England), Jackie Groenen (Netherlands), Pernille Harder (Denmark), Lieke Martens (Netherlands), Shanice van de Sanden (Netherlands), Ekaterina Sochneva (Russia), Ellen White (England), Sarah Zadrazil (Austria)

Records set