UEFA Women's EURO 2017 roll of honour

Sunday 6 August 2017

Who took the prizes at UEFA Women's EURO 2017? Where do the Netherlands sit on the all-time roll of honour? We have the answers.

The Netherlands celebrate their final triumph
The Netherlands celebrate their final triumph ©Getty Images

Winners: Netherlands
Runners-up: Denmark
Beaten semi-finalists: Austria & England

Player of the tournament: Lieke Martens (Netherlands)

adidas Golden Boot: Jodie Taylor (England)
adidas Silver Boot: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)
adidas Bronze Boot: Lieke Martens (Netherlands)

Officlal Best Eleven
Goalkeeper:
Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands)

Defenders:
Lucy Bronze (England)
Anouk Dekker (Netherlands)
Steph Houghton (England)
Verena Aschauer (Austria)

Midfielders:
Theresa Nielsen (Denmark)
Jackie Groenen (Netherlands)
Sherida Spitse (Netherlands)
Lieke Martens (Netherlands)

Forwards:
Pernille Harder (Denmark)
Jodie Taylor (England)

Champions roll of honour
2017: Netherlands
2013: Germany
2009: Germany
2005: Germany
2001: Germany
1997: Germany
1995: Germany
1993: Norway
1991: Germany
1989: West Germany
1987: Norway
1984: Sweden

Titles:
Germany 8
Norway 2
Netherlands 1
Sweden 1

Denmark's first final appearance ended in defeat
Denmark's first final appearance ended in defeat©AFP/Getty Images

Final appearances:
Germany 8
Norway 6
Sweden 4
England 2
Italy 2
Denmark 1
Netherlands 1

Semi-final appearances:
Germany 9
Norway 9
Sweden 8
Denmark 6
Italy 6
England 5
Netherlands 2
Austria 1
Finland 1
Spain 1

Netherlands win first Women's EURO title after final thriller
06/08/2017

LiveNetherlands win first Women's EURO title after final thriller

Vivianne Miedema scored twice for the Netherlands in a dramatic final as the hosts fought back from behind to beat Denmark 4-2 and claim their first UEFA Women's EURO title.
Lieke Martens named player of the tournament
06/08/2017

LiveLieke Martens named player of the tournament

Netherlands winger Lieke Martens has been named player of the tournament at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 after scoring three goals and providing a pair of assists.
