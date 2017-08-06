UEFA Women's EURO 2017 roll of honour
Sunday 6 August 2017
Who took the prizes at UEFA Women's EURO 2017? Where do the Netherlands sit on the all-time roll of honour? We have the answers.
Winners: Netherlands
Runners-up: Denmark
Beaten semi-finalists: Austria & England
Player of the tournament: Lieke Martens (Netherlands)
adidas Golden Boot: Jodie Taylor (England)
adidas Silver Boot: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)
adidas Bronze Boot: Lieke Martens (Netherlands)
Officlal Best Eleven
Goalkeeper:
Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands)
Defenders:
Lucy Bronze (England)
Anouk Dekker (Netherlands)
Steph Houghton (England)
Verena Aschauer (Austria)
Midfielders:
Theresa Nielsen (Denmark)
Jackie Groenen (Netherlands)
Sherida Spitse (Netherlands)
Lieke Martens (Netherlands)
Forwards:
Pernille Harder (Denmark)
Jodie Taylor (England)
Champions roll of honour
2017: Netherlands
2013: Germany
2009: Germany
2005: Germany
2001: Germany
1997: Germany
1995: Germany
1993: Norway
1991: Germany
1989: West Germany
1987: Norway
1984: Sweden
Titles:
Germany 8
Norway 2
Netherlands 1
Sweden 1
Final appearances:
Germany 8
Norway 6
Sweden 4
England 2
Italy 2
Denmark 1
Netherlands 1
Semi-final appearances:
Germany 9
Norway 9
Sweden 8
Denmark 6
Italy 6
England 5
Netherlands 2
Austria 1
Finland 1
Spain 1