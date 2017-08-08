Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Top ten goals of UEFA Women's EURO 2017

Tuesday 8 August 2017

The UEFA technical observers have chosen the top ten goals of UEFA Women's EURO 2017, including two apiece from Italy and Vivianne Miedema.

Women’s EURO 2017: The top ten goals featuring Miedema, Taylor and Nielsen
Top ten goals in chronological order:

Jodie Taylor's hat-trick goal v Scotland
Shanice van de Sanden (Netherlands 1-0 Norway)
Vicky Losada (Spain v Portugal)
Jodie Taylor (England v Scotland) – third goal
Ilaria Mauro (Germany v Italy)
Fanndís Fridriksdóttir (Iceland v Switzerland)
Daniela Sabatino (Sweden v Italy) – second goal
Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (Switzerland v France)
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands v Sweden)
Theresa Nielsen (Germany v Denmark)
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands v England)

UEFA technical observers in the Netherlands
Patricia González (ESP), Jarmo Matikainen (FIN), Anne Noé (BEL), Hesterine de Reus (NED)

