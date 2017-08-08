Top ten goals of UEFA Women's EURO 2017
The UEFA technical observers have chosen the top ten goals of UEFA Women's EURO 2017, including two apiece from Italy and Vivianne Miedema.
The UEFA technical observes have chosen the top ten goals of UEFA Women's EURO 2017, including three from a single match.
Top ten goals in chronological order:
Shanice van de Sanden (Netherlands 1-0 Norway)
Vicky Losada (Spain v Portugal)
Jodie Taylor (England v Scotland) – third goal
Ilaria Mauro (Germany v Italy)
Fanndís Fridriksdóttir (Iceland v Switzerland)
Daniela Sabatino (Sweden v Italy) – second goal
Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (Switzerland v France)
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands v Sweden)
Theresa Nielsen (Germany v Denmark)
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands v England)
UEFA technical observers in the Netherlands
Patricia González (ESP), Jarmo Matikainen (FIN), Anne Noé (BEL), Hesterine de Reus (NED)