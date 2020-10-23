Denmark, Norway, Sweden book finals spots: How Women's EURO qualifying stands

UEFA Women's EURO qualifying is in progress with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022.

How qualifying works

The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.

The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.

State of play

Qualified: Denmark, England (hosts), Germany, Netherlands (holders), Norway

Confirmed in top two of group: Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland

Group A: Netherlands (holders, qualified), Russia, Slovenia, Kosovo, Turkey, Estonia

The Netherlands defeated Estonia 7-0 on Friday for an eighth straight win in the group, ensuring they will defend their title in England. Russia beat Slovenia 1-0, then on Tuesday overcame Turkey 4-2 to book second place after Kosovo lost 6-0 to the Dutch.

Netherlands celebrate their qualification Getty Images

Group B: Denmark (qualified), Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta, Georgia

Denmark won 3-1 on Tuesday in Italy, who had not lost at home in five years, to make it nine wins out of nine and ensure qualification at worst as one of the three best runners-up. Italy had won all their seven previous matches and are assured of at least a play-off; they can still top the group with a win in Denmark on 1 December by a three-goal margin (or any two-goal victory other than 2-0 or 3-1).

Group C: Norway (qualified), Wales, Northern Ireland, Belarus, Faroe Islands

Norway sealed qualification with a 1-0 win in Wales on Tuesday, their sixth perfect victory in the group. Wales are second but Northern Ireland are three points behind, with a game in hand, after a 1-0 win in Belarus, who are two points further back and have played a match less. Northern Ireland host Belarus on 26 November and would overtake Wales with victory on head-to-head away goals. On 30 November, Wales welcome Belarus and Northern Ireland play Faroe Islands. Belarus are also yet to visit Norway.

Spain secured a crucial win against Czech Republic Icon Sport via Getty Images

Group D: Spain, Poland, Czech Republic, Moldova, Azerbaijan

Poland won 3-0 in Moldova on Tuesday to move a point clear of unbeaten Spain, who thrashed Czech Republic 4-0 in a crucial match Friday and have two games in hand on the leaders. Spain will qualify if they beat Moldova on 27 November, then avoid defeat by Poland on 1 December (a win against Poland would be enough regardless). The Czechs are level with Spain, having played two games more, following a 3-0 win over Azerbaijan. Czech Republic will finish second if they overcome Moldova on 1 December and Poland do not win in Spain (a point will be enough for the Czechs if Poland lose).

Group E: Finland, Scotland, Portugal, Albania, Cyprus

Finland ended Scotland's perfect start with a 1-0 win on Tuesday and are three points clear of Portugal, who edged Cyprus 1-0 to go second. Portugal sit one point above Scotland; both have a game in hand on the Finns. Scotland have two crucial matches coming up, in Portugal on 27 November and at home to Finland on 1 December.

Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson enjoys her goal against Hungary TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Group F: Sweden (qualified), Iceland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia

Sweden won 2-0 against Iceland on Tuesday to ensure their finals place. Iceland, who drew at home to Sweden in September, were previously unbeaten but will make sure of second position with a point on 27 November in Slovakia, who won 2-1 in Hungary on Friday and 2-0 against Latvia on Tuesday to stay in contention.

Group G: France, Austria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan

Austria emulated France in securing a top-two finish with a 0-0 draw against Les Bleues, the first time the French had dropped points in a UEFA Women's EURO or FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying group since 16 June 2007, a run of 46 wins. France entertain Austria on 27 November; a win for either would seal first place.

Valérie Gauvin (right) opened the scoring for France against North Macedonia AFP via Getty Images

Group H: Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania

Switzerland triumphed 2-0 in Romania on Tuesday to remain a point ahead of Belgium, following the latter's 9-0 victory in Lithuania. Both are sure of a top-two finish; Belgium must win the group decider at home to Switzerland on 1 December to end up first.

Group I: Germany (qualified), Republic of Ireland, Greece, Ukraine, Montenegro

Germany are through after the Republic of Ireland, the only team that could still catch them, lost 1-0 in Ukraine on Friday. Germany had won 3-0 in September against previously unbeaten Ireland and also Montenegro to move to 18 points from six games. Ireland lie second but Ukraine are within a point after their 4-0 win in Greece on Tuesday. On 1 December, Ireland host Germany and Ukraine play Montenegro. If Ukraine pick up more points than Ireland manage, they will pip Vera Pauw's side to second.

Calendar

Remaining scheduled qualifying games: 26 November–1 December 2020, February 2021

Play-off draw: tbc

Play-offs: April 2021

Finals draw: tbc, England

Finals: 6–31 July 2022, England

The lowdown

The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first FIFA Women's World Cup final in 2019.

The Netherlands have the right to wear the champions' badge ©Getty Images

World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the Olympic tournament in Japan in 2021.

France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the last World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.

Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.

Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they succumbed to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight tournament victories.

Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.

Cyprus are making their senior competitive debut while Kosovo are also in their first Women's EURO.

France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.

Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they marked their finals debut in 2017.

Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.