Women's EURO qualifying group stage report

The UEFA Women's EURO qualifying group stage involved a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022. Twelve of those spots are now confirmed, with six more teams to contest April's play-offs for the last three berths.

How qualifying works

The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.

The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.

State of play

Qualified: Austria*, Belgium, Denmark, England (hosts), Finland, France, Germany, Iceland*, Italy*, Netherlands (holders), Norway, Spain, Sweden

Play-offs: Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine

*One of three best runners-up

Group A

Netherlands (30 points, qualified), Russia (24, play-offs), Slovenia (18), Kosovo (10), Turkey (5), Estonia (1)

Netherlands , with ten wins out of ten, qualified as group winners.

, with ten wins out of ten, qualified as group winners. Russia will go into the play-offs.

Group B

Denmark (28, qualified), Italy (25, qualified), Bosnia and Herzegovina (18), Malta (10), Israel (7), Georgia (0)

Denmark won 3-1 in November in Italy, who had not lost at home in five years, to seal qualification and clinched the group with a 0-0 draw in the 1 December return fixture.

won 3-1 in November in Italy, who had not lost at home in five years, to seal qualification and clinched the group with a 0-0 draw in the 1 December return fixture. Italy finished second and beat Israel 12-0 in the last qualifier on 24 February to secure qualification as a best runner-up.

Group C

Norway (18, qualified), Northern Ireland (14, play-offs), Wales (14), Belarus (6), Faroe Islands (0)

Cancelled: Norway vs Faroe Islands, Norway vs Belarus



Norway , who did not drop a point, have qualified as group winners.

, who did not drop a point, have qualified as group winners. Northern Ireland beat Belarus and the Faroe Islands in their final two games to pip Wales to the play-offs on head-to-head away goals.

Group D

Spain (22, qualified), Czech Republic (16, play-offs), Poland (14), Moldova (3), Azerbaijan (3)

Spain qualified as group winners.

qualified as group winners. Czech Republic booked a play-off spot after Poland lost to Spain in the last group fixture.

Group E

Finland (22, qualified), Portugal (19, play-offs), Scotland (12), Albania (6), Cyprus (0)

Finland qualified as group winners by beating Portugal with a last-gasp Linda Sällström goal.

qualified as group winners by beating Portugal with a last-gasp Linda Sällström goal. Portugal came second and will be in the play-offs.

Group F

Sweden (22, qualified), Iceland (19, qualified), Slovakia (10), Hungary (7), Latvia (0)

Sweden qualified as group winners after an away draw and home win against Iceland.

qualified as group winners after an away draw and home win against Iceland. Iceland took second place with a 3-1 comeback away win that finished off the hopes of opponents Slovakia, then won in Hungary on 1 December, a result that confirmed qualification as one of the three best runners-up.

Group G

France (22, qualified), Austria (19, qualified), Serbia (12), North Macedonia (6), Kazakhstan (0)

France beat Austria 3-0 in November to qualify as group winners.

beat Austria 3-0 in November to qualify as group winners. Austria finished second and results in other groups mean they have qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Group H

Belgium (21, qualified), Switzerland (19, play-offs), Romania (12), Croatia (7), Lithuania (0)

Belgium qualified as group winners with their 4-0 defeat of Switzerland.

qualified as group winners with their 4-0 defeat of Switzerland. Switzerland finished second and were pipped by Italy, Iceland and Austria on goal difference for automatic qualification so go into the play-offs.

Group I

Germany (24, qualified), Ukraine (15, play-offs), Republic of Ireland (13), Greece (7), Montenegro (0)

Germany qualified as group winners with a 100% record.

qualified as group winners with a 100% record. Ukraine overtook Ireland on the final day to land themselves a play-off.

Calendar

Play-off draw: 12:00 CET, 5 March 2021

Play-offs: 7–13 April 2021

Finals draw: tbc, England

Finals: 6–31 July 2022, England

The lowdown

The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first Women's World Cup final in 2019.

World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the Olympic tournament in Japan in 2021.

France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the last World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.

Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.

Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they fell to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight tournament victories.

Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.

Cyprus made their senior competitive debut while Kosovo were also in their first Women's EURO.

France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both got through.

Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they marked their finals debut in 2017.

Norway also qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.