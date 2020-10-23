Netherlands, Germany into finals: how Women's EURO qualifying stands

UEFA Women's EURO qualifying is in progress with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022.

How qualifying works

The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.

The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.

State of play

Qualified: Netherlands (holders), Germany

Confirmed in top two of group: Belgium. Denmark, France, Italy, Switzerland

Group A: Netherlands (holders, qualified), Russia, Slovenia, Kosovo, Turkey, Estonia

The Netherlands defeated Estonia 7-0 on Friday for an eighth straight win in the group, ensuring they will defend their title in England. Russia beat Slovenia 1-0 to move three points clear, with a game in hand, in the race for second place. Kosovo, who still have to face the Dutch twice, are two points behind Slovenia after a 0-0 draw in Turkey. Russia can make sure of second place on Tuesday if they beat Turkey and Kosovo do not defeat the Netherlands.

Denmark celebrate scoring in Malta Domenic Aquilina

Group B: Denmark, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta, Georgia

Denmark beat Israel 4-0 on Wednesday with two Pernille Harder goals to stay perfect after eight games. Italy have won all their seven matches and host Denmark in Empoli on Tuesday with the Viborg return on 1 December. Both are confirmed in the top two.

Group C: Norway, Wales, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Faroe Islands

Norway, also still perfect, beat Wales 1-0 in September and visit Cardiff on Tuesday with a four-point lead after Jayne Ludlow's side beat the Faroe Islands 4-0 on Thursday. Norway can qualify on Tuesday if they pick up more points against Wales than Belarus manage against Northern Ireland. Belarus are five points behind Wales, with two games in hand. A further point adrift are Northern Ireland, who have played all their games against Norway and Wales but are still to meet Belarus twice.

Spain secured a crucial win against the Czech Republic Icon Sport via Getty Images

Group D: Spain, Poland, Czech Republic, Moldova, Azerbaijan

Unbeaten Spain beat the Czech Republic 4-0 on Friday to go into the outright lead in the group. Poland defeated Azerbaijan 3-0 and are two points behind, and one ahead of the Czech Republic; Spain have a game in hand on both major challengers. Poland can end the month on top if they win in Moldova on Tuesday. The win would clinch a top-two finish if the Czech Republic lose to Azerbaijan, which would also confirm at least a play-off for Spain, who next face Moldova on 27 November before hosting Poland four days later in a probable group decider.

Group E: Finland, Scotland, Portugal, Albania, Cyprus

Scotland remain perfect after beating Albania 3-0 on Friday and are a point behind Tuesday hosts Finland with a game in hand. Portugal are two points further back after their 3-0 victory in Cyprus, who they welcome on Tuesday

Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson enjoys her goal against Hungary TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia

Sweden beat Latvia 7-0 on Thursday to go three points clear of also-unbeaten Iceland, with who they drew in September. Sweden will qualify with victory on Tuesday against Iceland, who have a game in hand. Slovakia won 2-1 in Hungary on Friday to move to within six points of Iceland.

Group G: France, Austria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan

France secured a top-two finish on Friday by defeating North Macedonia 11-0, Eugénie Le Sommer adding four more goals to her record tally as her team joined Austria on five wins out of five. Austria still need a point against France on Tuesday to ensure at least a play-off, unless Serbia do not beat Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Valérie Gauvin (right) opened the scoring for France against North Macedonia AFP via Getty Images

Group H: Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania

Switzerland beat Belgium 2-1 in September to end their visitors' perfect record, move a point ahead at the summit, and ensure a top-two finish. Belgium had already booked at least a play-off. Top spot looks likely to be decided when Belgium host Switzerland on 30 November though it could be set on Tuesday if Nils Nielsen's team win in Romania and the Red Flames lose in Lithuania.

Group I: Germany (qualified), Republic of Ireland, Greece, Ukraine, Montenegro

Germany are through to the finals after the Republic of Ireland, the only team that could still catch them, lost 1-0 in Ukraine on Friday. Germany had won 3-0 in September against previously unbeaten Ireland and also Montenegro to move to 18 points from six games. Ireland are second but Ukraine are within four points and can stay in contention by avoiding defeat in their game in hand in Greece on Tuesday. On 1 December, Ireland host Germany and Ukraine play Montenegro.

Calendar

Remaining scheduled qualifying games: 21–27 October, 26 November–1 December 2020

Play-off draw: tbc

Play-offs: April 2021

Finals draw: tbc, England

Finals: 6–31 July 2022, England

The lowdown

The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first FIFA Women's World Cup final in 2019.

The Netherlands have the right to wear the champions' badge ©Getty Images

World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the Olympic tournament in Japan in 2021.

France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.

Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.

Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they fell to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight victories.

Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.

Cyprus are making their senior competitive debut while Kosovo are also in their first Women's EURO.

France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.

Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they made their finals debut in 2017.

Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.