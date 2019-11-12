Women's EURO 2021 qualifying: how it stands

UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifying is in progress with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals.

Group A: Netherlands (holders), Sovenia, Russia, Kosovo, Turkey, Estonia

The Netherlands have six wins out of six after two November victories and the holders are 12 points ahead of Slovenia (who have one game in hand), Russia and competition debutants Kosovo (who both have three games in hand).

Italy have won all six of their games ©Getty Images

Group B: Italy, Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta, Georgia

Italy have a maximum 18 points and Denmark have five wins out of five after both kept up perfect starts in November. Bosnia and Herzegovina, beaten by the leading pair in October, are six points behind Denmark after a 3-1 win in Israel. The third-placed side face Israel and Malta in March before hosting Denmark and Italy in April.

Group C: Norway, Wales, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Faroe Islands

Norway have four wins out of four, and in Friday's 6-0 victory against Northern Ireland in front of a home qualifying record crowd of 6,709, Caroline Graham Hansen getting two to take her qualifying tally to a competition-leading ten goals, one ahead of the Netherlands' Sherida Spitse. Wales are four points behind after being held to a draw for the second time in the group by Northern Ireland; Jayne Ludlow's side welcome Norway on 14 April four days after facing the Faroe Islands.

Group D: Spain, Czech Republic, Moldova, Poland, Azerbaijan

Poland were the last team to open qualifying on 12 November and showed their intent in front of a record 7,528 crowd in Lublin with a 0-0 draw against a Spain side that had won their previous 22 qualifiers including their first two games in this group. Among those was a 5-1 victory in the Czech Republic, who are one point off the lead following a 4-0 defeat of Azerbaijan. Poland can catch Spain in March when they host Moldova and visit Azerbaijan. Moldova got their first point with a 3-1 defeat of Azerbaijan courtesy of two penalties by goalkeeper Natalia Munteanu.

Group E: Finland, Scotland, Portugal, Albania, Cyprus

Before the last game in the group of 2019, three teams were still perfect, but just one remain after Portugal drew 1-1 with Finland, who levelled in added time through Sällström. Finland have ten points from four games but Scotland have won both their matches, leaving them two points ahead of Portugal, who visit each of the top pair in April.

Germany celebrate during their second 8-0 defeat of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Group F: Sweden, Iceland, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia

Sweden and Iceland both have a maximum nine points from three games. Behind them both Hungary and Slovakia have lost to the leading pair, drawn 0-0 with each other in Senec and beaten Latvia to each have four points.

Group G: France, Austria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan

Austria have four wins out of four after beating North Macedonia and Kazakhstan while France have two perfect victories, Amel Majri's hat-trick helping them win 6-0 against Serbia (who have six points from four games). Neither Austria nor France have conceded a goal; they face off in April and June.

France have made a typically strong start ©Getty Images

Group H: Switzerland, Belgium, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania

Belgium and Switzerland both have four perfect wins, lifting them nine points clear of Romania (who have a game in hand) and Croatia. The top two meet in Belgium on 14 April.

Group I: Germany, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Montenegro, Ukraine

Germany are on four wins out of four but the Republlic of Ireland's perfect start was ended by a last-gasp equaliser from Greece in a 1-1 Athens draw. Greece are three points behind second-placed Ireland, who they visit on 6 March, while both Montenegro and Ukraine (who have faced Germany twice) are yet to get off the mark.

How qualifying works

Log in for free to watch the highlights Women’s EURO 2017: Watch all 68 goals now!

The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.

The other six runners-up will play off in October 2020 for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals to be held the following summer.

The lowdown

The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first FIFA Women's World Cup final in 2019.

The Netherlands have the right to wear the champions' badge ©Getty Images

World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the 2020 Olympic tournament in Japan.

France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.

Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.

Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they fell to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight victories.

Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.

Cyprus are making their senior competitive debut while Kosovo are also in their first Women's EURO.

France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.

Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they made their finals debut in 2017.

Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.

Portugal pipped Finland to the 2017 play-offs on their way to a debut finals.

Switzerland beat Belgium on away goals in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup play-offs before losing to the Netherlands.

Road to England: calendar

Qualifying group stage draw: 13:30CET, 21 February 2019, Nyon

Qualifying group stage dates: 29 August–3 September 2019, 2–8 October 2019, 6–12 November 2019, 5–11 March 2020, 9–14 April 2020, 3–9 June 2020, 16–22 September 2020

Play-off draw: 25 September 2020, Nyon

Play-offs (two legs): 19–27 October 2020

Final tournament draw: late 2020, England

Final tournament: July 2021, England