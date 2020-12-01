Who has qualified for Women's EURO, who can join them?

Tuesday 1 December 2020

Nine qualifiers and three play-off contenders are set: see the latest from the groups ahead of the last games in February.

Belgium celebrate qualifying
Belgium celebrate qualifying BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

UEFA Women's EURO qualifying is in progress with a record 47 teams competing for 15 places alongside hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022.

How qualifying works

  • The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections will join hosts England in the final tournament.
  • The other six runners-up will play off in April for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals.

State of play

  • Qualified: Belgium, Denmark, England (hosts), France, Germany, Iceland*, Netherlands (holders), Norway, Sweden
  • Confirmed in play-offs: Northern Ireland, Russia, Ukraine
  • Can still qualify as group winners: Finland, Poland, Portugal, Spain
  • Group runners-up, can still qualify direct: Austria, Italy, Switzerland
  • Can still reach play-offs: Czech Republic
  • Games remain in Groups A, B, C, D and E.

*One of three best runners-up

Group A

Netherlands (30 points, qualified), Russia (24, play-offs), Slovenia (15), Kosovo (10), Turkey (5), Estonia (1)

tbc February: Estonia vs Slovenia

  • Netherlands, with ten wins out of ten, have qualified as group winners.
  • Russia will go into the play-offs.
Netherlands celebrate their qualification
Netherlands celebrate their qualificationGetty Images

Group B

Denmark (28, qualified), Italy (22), Bosnia and Herzegovina (18), Malta (10), Israel (7), Georgia (0)

24 February: Italy vs Israel

  • Denmark won 3-1 last month in Italy, who had not lost at home in five years, to ensure qualification and clinched the group with a 0-0 draw in Tuesday's return.
  • Italy will finish second; they will need to beat Israel by any scoreline other than 1-0 to have a chance of being a best runner-up and avoiding the play-offs.

Group C

Norway (18, qualified), Northern Ireland (14, play-offs), Wales (14), Belarus (6), Faroe Islands (0)

tbc February: Norway vs Belarus
Cancelled: Norway vs Faroe Islands

  • Norway, yet to drop a point, have qualified as group winners.
  • Northern Ireland beat Belarus and the Faroe Islands in their final two games to pip Wales to the play-offs on head-to-head away goals.
Spain cruised to victory against Moldova and have two chances to qualify in February
Spain cruised to victory against Moldova and have two chances to qualify in FebruaryGetty Images

Group D

Spain (16), Czech Republic (16), Poland (14), Moldova (3), Azerbaijan (0)

18 February: Azerbaijan vs Spain
23 February: Spain vs Poland, Azerbaijan vs Moldova

  • Spain beat Moldova 10-0 on Friday to ensure a top-two finish and will qualify if they beat Azerbaijan or avoid defeat against Poland.
  • Czech Republic, who signed off on Tuesday with victory against Moldova, will reach the play-offs if Poland do not beat Spain (Czech Republic have a superior head-to-head record with Poland but an inferior one with Spain).
  • Poland must beat Spain to remain in contention. If Spain beat Azerbaijan, a Poland win would take them to the play-offs rather than the finals.

Group E

Finland (16), Portugal (16), Scotland (9), Albania (6), Cyprus (0)

19 February: Finland vs Portugal, Cyprus vs Scotland
23 February: Cyprus vs Finland, Scotland vs Portugal

  • Portugal and Finland will be the top two after both beat Scotland 1-0 to end their hopes. Whoever wins their direct encounter in February will finish first while a draw would take things to the final games. Both remain in contention to finish as a best runner-up.
Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson enjoys her goal against Hungary
Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson enjoys her goal against HungaryTT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Group F

Sweden (22, qualified), Iceland (19, qualified), Slovakia (10), Hungary (7), Latvia (0)

  • Sweden qualified as group winners after an away draw and home win against Iceland.
  • Iceland sealed second place with a 3-1 comeback away win that finished off the hopes of opponents Slovakia, and then won in Hungary on 1 December, a result that confirmed qualification as one of the three best runners-up.

Group G

France (22, qualified), Austria (19), Serbia (12), North Macedonia (6), Kazakhstan (0)

  • France beat Austria 3-0 in November to qualify as group winners.
  • Austria have finished second but must wait to see if they end as a best runner-up (their first game with Les Bleues in October finished 0-0, the first time the French had dropped points in a UEFA Women's EURO or FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying group since 16 June 2007, a run of 46 wins).
Marie-Antoinette Katoto (right) celebrates with Grace Geyoro after scoring in France's decisive win against Austria
Marie-Antoinette Katoto (right) celebrates with Grace Geyoro after scoring in France's decisive win against AustriaIcon Sport via Getty Images

Group H

Belgium (21, qualified), Switzerland (19), Romania (9), Croatia (7), Lithuania (0)

tbc: Croatia vs Romania

  • Belgium qualified as group winners with their 4-0 defeat of Switzerland.
  • Switzerland must wait to see if they will be one of the three best runners-up.

Group I

Germany (24, qualified), Ukraine (15, play-offs), Republic of Ireland (13), Greece (7), Montenegro (0)

  • Germany qualified as group winners with a 100% record.
  • Ukraine overtook Ireland on the final day to clinch a play-off.
Women’s EURO 2017: Watch all 68 goals now!
Women’s EURO 2017: Watch all 68 goals now!

Calendar

Remaining scheduled qualifying group games: 18–24 February 2021
Play-off draw: 5 March 2021
Play-offs: April 2021
Finals draw: tbc, England
Finals: 6–31 July 2022, England

The lowdown

  • The Netherlands are defending champions and reached their first Women's World Cup final in 2019.
The Netherlands have the right to wear the champions' badge
The Netherlands have the right to wear the champions' badge©Getty Images

  • World Cup semi-finalists Sweden and England (as Great Britain) will join the Netherlands at the Olympic tournament in Japan in 2021.
  • France, Germany, Italy and Norway reached the last World Cup quarter-finals, Spain went out in the last 16 and Scotland, on debut, fell in the group stage.
  • Denmark were EURO 2017 runners-up while Austria and England also made the semis.
  • Germany won every EURO from 1995 until 2017, when they succumbed to Denmark in the last eight, a run of six straight tournament victories.
  • Germany have won eight titles and Norway two, while Sweden and the Netherlands have one each.
  • Cyprus are making their senior competitive debut while Kosovo are also in their first Women's EURO.
  • France and Austria were in the same group at UEFA Women's EURO 2017 and both made it through.
  • Finland coach Anna Signeul was in charge of Scotland when they marked their finals debut in 2017.
  • Norway qualified ahead of Wales for the 2017 finals.
  • Portugal pipped Finland to the 2017 play-offs on their way to a debut finals. Switzerland beat Belgium on away goals in the 2019 Women's World Cup play-offs before losing to the Netherlands.

