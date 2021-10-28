Women's EURO cities and stadiums: venue guide

Full event guide to the venues

All kick-off times CET, local time is 1 hour behind

Brighton & Hove

Nestled between the South Downs and the sea, and yet only 60 minutes by train from London, Brighton & Hove is home to world famous attractions – from the historic Royal Pavilion and traditional Brighton Palace Pier to the Sea Life Centre and i360.

Brighton & Hove Community Stadium

Home team: Brighton & Hove Albion

Capacity: 30,000

Opened in 2011 in the village of Falmer, to the north of the south-coast city

As well as Brighton's Premier League matches, the stadium has been the venue for England women's games

Hosted matches in the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup

Matches

11 July: England vs Norway (Group A, 21:00)

15 July: Austria vs Norway (Group A, 21:00)

20 July: Quarter-final (21:00)

London

As a global city, London remains one of the most diverse, exciting and dynamic places to visit. Not only is it the most connected city on earth, England’s thriving capital offers a world-class experience, celebrating international sport like no other.

FA

Brentford Community Stadium

Home team: Brentford and London Irish (Rugby union)

Capacity: 17,000

Due to open in 2020 as the new home of the west London club

Replacing Griffin Park, Brentford's home since 1904

Just north of the River Thames near Kew Bridge

Matches

8 July: Germany vs Denmark (Group B, 21:00)

12 July: Germany vs Spain (Group B, 21:00)

16 July: Denmark vs Spain (Group B, 21:00)

21 July: Quarter-final (21:00)

Wembley Stadium

Home team: England

Capacity: 89,000

The modern Wembley opened in 2007, with the old stadium and its twin towers having been demolished six years earlier

Will stage the UEFA EURO 2020 final having also hosted the 2011 and 2013 UEFA Champions League finals as well as many domestic finals, including the FA Women's Cup

The 80,203 crowd for the 2012 Olympic women's football final is a European record for the female game

Match

31 July: Final (18:00)﻿

Manchester

Known throughout the world as the birthplace of the industrial revolution, Manchester has a proud history in science, politics, music, arts and sport and today the city combines this heritage with a progressive vision to be a city that delivers surprise and delight in equal measures.

Manchester City Academy Stadium

Home team: Manchester City Women/Youth

Capacity: 4,700 (seated)

Across a bridge from Manchester City's main arena, the Academy Stadium opened in 2014

Has held the home legs of City's UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals in 2017 and 2018

Part of a complex that also includes 14 full-size training pitches

Matches

10 July: Belgium vs Iceland (Group D, 18:00)

14 July: Italy vs Iceland (Group D, 18:00)

18 July: Italy vs Belgium (Group D, 21:00)

Milton Keynes

The new city of Milton Keynes is one of the fastest growing places in the UK. Located between London and Birmingham, it’s the biggest and most successful post-war ‘new town’ and is now home to more than 250,000 people and a thriving economy. Milton Keynes is a world-leader in smart sustainable innovation and green technology.

Stadium MK

Home team: MK Dons

Capacity: 30,000

Opened in 2007 on the outskirts of the south-eastern town

England's women and men's U21s have played there several times

Hosted three matches at the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup and is a regular concert venue

Matches

8 July: Spain vs Finland (Group B, 18:00)

12 July: Denmark vs Finland (Group B, 18:00)

16 July: Finland vs Germany (Group B, 21:00)

27 July: Semi-final (21:00)

Rotherham

A town like no other, steeped in history, industry, and innovation. Rotherham is an area of contrast boasting green spaces for walking, cycling, and even sailing as well as museums, theme parks and heritage sites.

New York Stadium

Home team: Rotherham United

Capacity: 12,000

Opened in 2012, taking its name from the area of land where it was built in South Yorkshire

Held its first England women's game in 2016

Staged the 2018 men's U17 EURO final

Matches

10 July: France vs Italy (Group D, 21:00)

14 July: France v Belgium (Group D, 21:00)

18 July: Iceland vs France (Group D, 21:00)

23 July: Quarter-final (21:00)

Sheffield

Sheffield is a city better known for things that have been made here – think cutlery, silverware and the invention of stainless steel – than a landscape where more than a third of the city is in the Peak National Park, and where the five rivers and seven hills Sheffield is built upon create a perfect environment to experience some glorious wide open spaces.

Bramall Lane

Home team: Sheffield United

Capacity: 30,000

Originally a cricket ground opened in 1855, football was first played there in 1862 between reputedly the world's two oldest clubs, Sheffield FC and Hallam FC

Sheffield United have played at the ground in the centre of the Yorkshire city since their formation in 1889

Venue for the first-ever floodlit game in 1878

Matches

9 July: Netherlands vs Sweden (Group C, 21:00)

13 July: Sweden vs Switzerland (Group C, 18:00)

17 July: Switzerland vs Netherlands (Group C, 18:00)

26 July: Semi-final (21:00)

Southampton

Southampton is not just a cruise stop-over destination but is a port city rich in history, culture and activities, with excellent transport links and connections to the rest of the country.

St. Mary’s Stadium

Home team: Southampton

Capacity: 32,000

The south-coast stadium opened in 2001

More than 25,000 fans watched a FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier there between England and Wales in 2018

The name honours St Mary's Church, near the stadium, whose members founded what eventually became Southampton FC

Matches

7 July: Norway vs Northern Ireland (Group A, 21:00)

11 July: Austria vs Northern Ireland (Group A, 18:00)

15 July: Northern Ireland vs England (Group A, 21:00)

Trafford

Lynne Cameron for The FA

A vibrant mix of proud industrial heritage, leafy green spaces and thriving towns, Trafford is a familiar destination for sports fans, regularly welcoming visitors from far and wide to its major sporting grounds. The borough is home to two of the UK’s most recognised sports venues in Old Trafford: Manchester United's ‘Theatre of Dreams’ and Lancashire County Cricket Club's historic ground.

Old Trafford

Home team: Manchester United

Capacity: 74,000

Opened in 1910 as the home of United, the UK's largest club stadium.

The venue for many of the biggest fixtures in the game, including at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, EURO '96, and the 2012 Olympics (men's and women's football tournaments), plus the 2003 UEFA Champions League final.

Around 4km from Manchester city centre in the metropolitan borough of Trafford.

Match

6 July: England vs Austria (Group A, 21:00)﻿

Wigan & Leigh

Wigan is a vibrant and diverse borough, a place where people want to work, invest, live and visit. Centrally linked between the major cities of Manchester and Liverpool, Wigan is an ideal place to access the UK’s transport network.

Leigh Sports Village

Home team: Manchester United Women/Youth and Leigh Centurions (Rugby League)

Capacity: 8,000

Opened in 2008 as a home for Leigh Centurions, and later a 2013 Rugby League World Cup venue

United's youth teams moved there in 2014 – four years on it became the first home of their new women's squad

Part of a wider sports facility which also houses a campus of Wigan and Leigh College

Matches

9 July: Russia vs Switzerland (Group C, 18:00)

13 July: Netherlands vs Russia (Group C, 21:00)

17 July: Sweden vs Russia (Group C, 18:00)

22 July: Quarter-final (21:00)