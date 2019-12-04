Women's EURO venue guide

Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Wednesday 4 December 2019

Ten stadiums, from Old Trafford to Wembley, will host games at UEFA Women's EURO in England, running from 6 to 31 July 2022.

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane will stage four games including a semi-final
Sheffield United's Bramall Lane will stage four games including a semi-final Getty Images

©Getty Images

Brighton & Hove: Brighton & Hove Community Stadium

Home team: Brighton & Hove Albion
Capacity: 30,000

  • Opened in 2011 in the village of Falmer, to the north of the south-coast city
  • As well as Brighton's Premier League matches, the stadium has been the venue for England women's games
  • Hosted matches in the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup
FA

London: Brentford Community Stadium


Home team: Brentford and London Irish (Rugby union)
Capacity: 17,000

  • Due to open in 2020 as the new home of the west London club
  • Replacing Griffin Park, Brentford's home since 1904
  • Just north of the River Thames near Kew Bridge
©Sportsfile

London: Wembley Stadium

Home team: England
Capacity: 89,000

  • The modern Wembley opened in 2007, with the old stadium and its twin towers having been demolished six years earlier
  • Will stage the UEFA EURO 2020 final having also hosted the 2011 and 2013 UEFA Champions League finals as well as many domestic finals, including the FA Women's Cup
  • The 80,203 crowd for the 2012 Olympic women's football final is a European record for the female game
©Getty Images

Manchester: Manchester City Academy Stadium

Home team: Manchester City Women/Youth
Capacity: 4,700 (seated)

  • Across a bridge from Man. City's main arena, the Academy Stadium opened in 2014
  • Has held the home legs of City's UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals in 2017 and 2018
  • Part of a complex that also includes 14 full-size training pitches
Getty Images

Milton Keynes: Stadium MK

Home team: MK Dons
Capacity: 30,000

  • Opened in 2007 on the outskirts of the south-eastern town
  • England's women and men's U21s have played there several times
  • Hosted three matches at the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup and is a regular concert venue
Getty Images

Rotherham: New York Stadium

Home team: Rotherham United
Capacity: 12,000

  • Opened in 2012, taking its name from the area of land where it was built in South Yorkshire
  • Held its first England women's game in 2016
  • Staged the 2018 men's U17 EURO final
©Getty Images

Sheffield: Bramall Lane

Home team: Sheffield United
Capacity: 30,000

  • Originally a cricket ground opened in 1855, football was first played there in 1862 between reputedly the world's two oldest clubs, Sheffield FC and Hallam FC
  • Sheffield United have played at the ground in the centre of the Yorkshire city since their formation in 1889
  • Venue for the first-ever floodlit game in 1878
©Getty Images

Southampton: St. Mary’s Stadium

Home team: Southampton
Capacity: 32,000

  • The south-coast stadium opened in 2001
  • More than 25,000 fans watched a FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier there between England and Wales in 2018
  • The name honours St Mary's Church, near the stadium, whose members founded what eventually became Southampton FC
Lynne Cameron for The FA

Trafford: Old Trafford

Home team: Manchester United
Capacity: 74,000

  • Opened in 1910 as the home of United, the UK's largest club stadium.
  • The venue for many of the biggest fixtures in the game, including at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, EURO '96, and the 2012 Olympics (men's and women's football tournaments), plus the 2003 UEFA Champions League final.
  • Around 4km from Manchester city centre in the metropolitan borough of Trafford.
©Getty Images

Wigan & Leigh: Leigh Sports Village

Home team: Manchester United Women/Youth and Leigh Centurions (Rugby League)
Capacity: 8,000

  • Opened in 2008 as a home for Leigh Centurions, and later a 2013 Rugby League World Cup venue
  • United's youth teams moved there in 2014 – four years on it became the first home of their new women's squad
  • Part of a wider sports facility which also houses a campus of Wigan and Leigh College

