Women's EURO venue guide
Wednesday 4 December 2019
Ten stadiums, from Old Trafford to Wembley, will host games at UEFA Women's EURO in England, running from 6 to 31 July 2022.
Brighton & Hove: Brighton & Hove Community Stadium
Home team: Brighton & Hove Albion
Capacity: 30,000
- Opened in 2011 in the village of Falmer, to the north of the south-coast city
- As well as Brighton's Premier League matches, the stadium has been the venue for England women's games
- Hosted matches in the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup
London: Brentford Community Stadium
Home team: Brentford and London Irish (Rugby union)
Capacity: 17,000
- Due to open in 2020 as the new home of the west London club
- Replacing Griffin Park, Brentford's home since 1904
- Just north of the River Thames near Kew Bridge
London: Wembley Stadium
Home team: England
Capacity: 89,000
- The modern Wembley opened in 2007, with the old stadium and its twin towers having been demolished six years earlier
- Will stage the UEFA EURO 2020 final having also hosted the 2011 and 2013 UEFA Champions League finals as well as many domestic finals, including the FA Women's Cup
- The 80,203 crowd for the 2012 Olympic women's football final is a European record for the female game
Manchester: Manchester City Academy Stadium
Home team: Manchester City Women/Youth
Capacity: 4,700 (seated)
- Across a bridge from Man. City's main arena, the Academy Stadium opened in 2014
- Has held the home legs of City's UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals in 2017 and 2018
- Part of a complex that also includes 14 full-size training pitches
Milton Keynes: Stadium MK
Home team: MK Dons
Capacity: 30,000
- Opened in 2007 on the outskirts of the south-eastern town
- England's women and men's U21s have played there several times
- Hosted three matches at the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup and is a regular concert venue
Rotherham: New York Stadium
Home team: Rotherham United
Capacity: 12,000
- Opened in 2012, taking its name from the area of land where it was built in South Yorkshire
- Held its first England women's game in 2016
- Staged the 2018 men's U17 EURO final
Sheffield: Bramall Lane
Home team: Sheffield United
Capacity: 30,000
- Originally a cricket ground opened in 1855, football was first played there in 1862 between reputedly the world's two oldest clubs, Sheffield FC and Hallam FC
- Sheffield United have played at the ground in the centre of the Yorkshire city since their formation in 1889
- Venue for the first-ever floodlit game in 1878
Southampton: St. Mary’s Stadium
Home team: Southampton
Capacity: 32,000
- The south-coast stadium opened in 2001
- More than 25,000 fans watched a FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier there between England and Wales in 2018
- The name honours St Mary's Church, near the stadium, whose members founded what eventually became Southampton FC
Trafford: Old Trafford
Home team: Manchester United
Capacity: 74,000
- Opened in 1910 as the home of United, the UK's largest club stadium.
- The venue for many of the biggest fixtures in the game, including at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, EURO '96, and the 2012 Olympics (men's and women's football tournaments), plus the 2003 UEFA Champions League final.
- Around 4km from Manchester city centre in the metropolitan borough of Trafford.
Wigan & Leigh: Leigh Sports Village
Home team: Manchester United Women/Youth and Leigh Centurions (Rugby League)
Capacity: 8,000
- Opened in 2008 as a home for Leigh Centurions, and later a 2013 Rugby League World Cup venue
- United's youth teams moved there in 2014 – four years on it became the first home of their new women's squad
- Part of a wider sports facility which also houses a campus of Wigan and Leigh College