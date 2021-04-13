Who has qualified for Women's EURO?

A record 47 teams took part in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifying groups and 15 emerged to join hosts England in the finals from 6 to 31 July 2022.

Qualifiiers

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, England (hosts), Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands (holders), Northern Ireland, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

How qualifying worked

The group winners and the three runners-up with the best record against the sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their sections earned places to join hosts England in the final tournament.

The other six runners-up played off in April 2021 for the remaining three berths in the 16-team finals (won by Northern Ireland, Russia.)

Highlights: Austria stun Spain to reach 2017 semis

How they qualified: Group G runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F22 A3

Top scorer: Nicole Billa 7

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: UEFA Women’s EURO 2017 was Austria’s first major tournament; they lost only on penalties to Denmark in the last four.

How they qualified: Group H winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F37 A5

Top scorer: Tine De Caigny 12 (overall leader)

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Tine De Caigny scored twice in the decisive 4-0 defeat of Switzerland to take her goal tally to a qualifying-leading 12.

How they qualified: Group B winners – P10 W9 D1 L0 F48 A1

Top scorer: Nadia Nadim 9

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Runners-up

Key fact: Denmark clinched qualification on 27 October with a 3-1 win in Italy, who had not lost at home in more than five years.

2017 quarter-final highlights: England 1-0 France

ENGLAND (HOSTS)

How they qualified: Hosts

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to glory in 2017 and also through qualifying for this tournament, takes over from Phil Neville as England coach this coming September.

How they qualified: Group E winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F24 A2

Top scorer: Linda Sällström 9

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Key fact: The Finns reached the semi-finals in 2005, the first appearance in a senior final tournament by any Finland team, male or female.

How they qualified: Group G winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F44 A0

Top scorer: Eugénie Le Sommer 7

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France have gone out in the last eight every time (group stage in 1997, 2001 and 2005, and then, after the tournament's expansion to first 12 then 16 teams, quarter-finals in 2009, 2013 and 2017).

Germany’s dominance: Goals from 1997-2013

How they qualified: Group I winners – P8 W8 D0 L0 F46 A1

Top scorer: Klara Bühl 6

Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Their 18-year reign as champions was ended by Denmark in the 2017 quarter-finals.

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F25 A5

Top scorer: Elín Metta Jensen 6

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: In their fourth straight final tournament; their debut in 2009 was the first time any senior Iceland team, men’s or women’s, had reached a major finals.

How they qualified: Group B runners-up (best runners-up) – P10 W8 D1 L1 F37 A5

Top scorer: Cristiana Girelli 8

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: 2017 was the first time Italy had not made the last eight of a Women’s EURO, but they made amends by getting to their second FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final in 2019.

2017 final highlights: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark

How they qualified: Group A winners – P10 W10 D0 L0 F48 A3

Top scorer: Sherida Spitse 10

Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Winners

Key fact: The Dutch had never contested a major final until 2017, when they triumphed on home soil, and subsequently they were runners-up to the United States at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

How they qualified: Group C runners-up – P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17, Play-off vs Ukraine – W4-1agg

Top scorer: Rachel Furness 4

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Key fact: Were ranked 32nd out of the 48 contenders before qualifying.

How they qualified: Group C winners – P6 W6 D0 L0 F34 A1

Top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen 10

Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Only twice since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997 (as co-hosts) and 2017.

See Norway’s 2013 winner against the Netherlands

How they qualified: Group A runners-up – P10 W8 D0 L2 F23 A6, Play-off vs Portugal – W1-0agg

Top scorer: Nelli Korovkina 7

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Have reached their sixth finals out of the last seven.

How they qualified: Group D winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F48 A1

Top scorer: Jennifer Hermoso 10

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Having only ever qualified for one big final tournament before 2013, the Spaniards are now in their fifth in a row.

How they qualified: Group F winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F40 A2

Top scorer: Anna Anvegård 5

Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (1984)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Sweden claimed third place at the 2019 Women's World Cup; they have previously appeared in a World Cup, an Olympic and three Women's EURO finals.

How they qualified: Group H runners-up – P8 W6 D1 L1 F20 A6, Play-off vs Czech Republic – D2-2agg, W3-2pens

Top scorer: Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 6

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Won the first penalty shoot-out in a UEFA Women's EURO play-off to qualify for the second time.