Women's EURO 2022 team guides: Meet the finalists

Hosts England are joined by 15 teams in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 finals from 6 to 31 July. We present the contenders: click through to see full team guides.

The groups Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Portugal*, Switzerland *Portugal replace Russia Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group A

Great England Women's EURO goals

How they qualified: Hosts

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to glory in 2017 and also through qualifying for this tournament, took over from Phil Neville as England coach in September.

England: full team guide

How they qualified: Group G runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F22 A3

Top scorer: Nicole Billa 7

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: UEFA Women's EURO 2017 was Austria's first major tournament; they lost only on penalties to Denmark in the last four.

Austria: full team guide

Great Norway Women's EURO goals

How they qualified: Group C winners – P6 W6 D0 L0 F34 A1

Top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen 10

Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Only twice since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997 (as co-hosts) and 2017.

Norway: full team guide

How they qualified: Group C runners-up – P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17, play-off vs Ukraine – W4-1agg

Top scorer: Rachel Furness 4

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Key fact: Were ranked 32nd out of the 48 contenders before qualifying.

Northern Ireland: full team guide

Group B

Classic Germany Women's EURO goals

How they qualified: Group I winners – P8 W8 D0 L0 F46 A1

Top scorer: Klara Bühl 6

Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Their 18-year reign as champions was ended by Denmark in the 2017 quarter-finals.

Germany: full team guide

How they qualified: Group B winners – P10 W9 D1 L0 F48 A1

Top scorer: Nadia Nadim 9

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Runners-up

Key fact: Denmark clinched qualification on 27 October with a 3-1 win in Italy, who had not lost at home in more than five years.

Denmark: full team guide

Classic Spain Women's EURO goals

How they qualified: Group D winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F48 A1

Top scorer: Jennifer Hermoso 10

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Having only ever qualified for one big final tournament before 2013, the Spaniards are now in their fifth in a row.

Spain: full team guide

How they qualified: Group E winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F24 A2

Top scorer: Linda Sällström 9

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Key fact: The 'Helmarit' (Pearl Owls)﻿ reached the semi-finals in 2005, the first appearance in a senior final tournament by any Finland team, male or female.

Finland: full team guide

Group C

Great Netherlands Women's EURO goals

How they qualified: Group A winners – P10 W10 D0 L0 F48 A3

Top scorer: Sherida Spitse 10

Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Winners

Key fact: The Dutch had never contested a major final until 2017, when they triumphed on home soil, and subsequently they were runners-up to the United States at the 2019 Women's World Cup, both under Wiegman, now replaced by Mark Parsons.

How they qualified: Group E runners-up – P8 W6 D1 L1 F10 A2, play-off vs Russia – L0-1agg*

*Portugal replace Russia

Top scorer: Ana Capeta 3

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: 2017 was their debut final tournament, beating Scotland in between losses to Spain and England.

Portugal: full team guide

How they qualified: Group F winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F40 A2

Top scorer: Anna Anvegård 5

Women's EURO best: Winners x 1 (1984)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Sweden won their second straight Olympic silver in 2021; they have also appeared in a World Cup final and the final of four Women's EUROs (including their 1984 triumph).

Sweden: full team guide

How they qualified: Group H runners-up – P8 W6 D1 L1 F20 A6, play-off vs Czech Republic – D2-2agg, W3-2pens

Top scorer: Ana-Maria Crnogorčević 6

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Won the first penalty shoot-out in a UEFA Women's EURO play-off to qualify for the second time.

Switzerland: full team guide

Group D

Great France Women's EURO goals

How they qualified: Group G winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F44 A0

Top scorer: Eugénie Le Sommer 7

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France have gone out in the last eight every time (group stage in 1997, 2001 and 2005, and then, after the tournament's expansion to first 12 then 16 teams, quarter-finals in 2009, 2013 and 2017).

France: full team guide

How they qualified: Group B runners-up (best runners-up) – P10 W8 D1 L1 F37 A5

Top scorer: Cristiana Girelli 8

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: 2017 was the first time Italy had not made the last eight of a Women's EURO, but they made amends by getting to their second FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final in 2019.

Italy: full team guide

2017 highlights: Norway 0-2 Belgium

How they qualified: Group H winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F37 A5

Top scorer: Tine De Caigny 12

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Tine De Caigny scored twice in the decisive 4-0 defeat of Switzerland to take her goal tally to a qualifying-leading 12.

Belgium: full team guide

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F25 A5

Top scorer: Elín Metta Jensen 6

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: In their fourth straight final tournament; their debut in 2009 was the first time any senior Iceland team, men's or women's, had reached a major finals.

Iceland: full team guide