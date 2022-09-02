Women's World Cup qualifying group stage latest: Spain, Denmark, France, Norway, Sweden in finals

The European qualifying group stage for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand reaches its conclusion on Tuesday with the last matches in progress.

The record 51 contenders are split into six groups of six teams, and three of five. They are competing for nine direct spots in the finals (for group winners) as well as the chance to play off for two other European berths, and another in the inter-confederation play-offs, which will take place in New Zealand from 17 to 23 February.

The UEFA play-off draw, involving all nine group runners-up, will be held at 13:30 CET on 9 September, with the matches on 6 and 11 October. The two best play-off winners qualify directly while the others travel to the inter-confederation play-offs.

State of play Qualified:

Denmark (Group E winners)

France (Group I winners)

Norway (Group F winners)

Spain (Group B winners)

Sweden (Group A winners) Play-offs:

Republic of Ireland (Group A runners-up)

Scotland (Group B runners-up) Confirmed in top two of their group:

Austria, England, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland





How it works

The winners of the nine qualifying groups will progress directly to the finals in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

The group runners-up take part in the UEFA play-offs on 6 and 11 October.

In the play-offs, the three best runners-up will be seeded directly to round 2. The six remaining runners-up contest three single-leg play-offs in round 1 on 6 October.

The three winners from round 1 and the three teams seeded directly to round 2 will then compete in single-leg play-offs on 11 October.

The two play-off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and round 2 play-offs) will qualify for the finals.

The remaining play-off winner will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs from 17 to 23 February 2023 in New Zealand.

All the matches

Sweden drew with Ireland to book a finals spot SPORTSFILE

Group A: Sweden (qualified), Republic of Ireland (play-offs), Finland, Slovakia, Georgia

Kosovare Asllani equalised with 11 minutes left to give Sweden a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland in April and the point they needed to keep up their record of qualifying for every World Cup final tournament. Ireland beat Finland 1-0 on Thursday in front of a national-record 6,952 crowd in Dublin to clinch a World Cup play-off for the first time and move closer to a potential debut major finals.

Group B: Spain (qualified), Scotland (play-offs), Ukraine, Hungary, Faroe Islands

Jenni Hermoso scored twice to give Spain a 2-0 April win in Scotland that booked their finals spot with two games to spare. Scotland were confirmed in the play-offs after June's games as they won 4-0 against Ukraine, who then defeated Hungary 2-0.

Group C: Iceland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Belarus, Cyprus

Iceland beat Belarus 6-0 on Friday to go a point ahead of the Netherlands with the top two to meet on Tuesday in Utrecht, with the Dutch needing victory to qualify automatically and deny their visitors an immediate World Cup debut. The Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema is one behind Julie Fleeting's career record of 32 World Cup qualifying goals (though only one ahead of Belgium's Tessa Wullaert).

England celebrate Lauren Hamp's opener in Northern Ireland The FA via Getty Images

Group D: England, Austria, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Latvia

England's serene progress continued in April as they won 5-0 in Northern Ireland for an eighth perfect victory. They lead Austria, 8-0 victors against Latvia, by five points ahead of their game in Wiener Neustadt on Saturday, when a point would ensure the new European champions a World Cup slot. The top two are now certain of at least play-offs with their mutual UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A opponents, Northern Ireland, unable to catch either, though they did set a new attendance record of 15,348 in Belfast against England.

Group E*: Denmark (qualified), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Azerbaijan, Malta

*Russia excluded

Denmark have qualified with eight perfect wins. Bosnia and Herzegovina lead Montenegro by a point for second place and boast superior head-to-head goals scored, should they finish level. On Tuesday, Bosnia and Herzegovina visit Azerbaijan knowing victory would seal a play-off berth, while Montenegro, who must win to have any chance of ending runners-up, host Malta.

Ada Hegerberg got a hat-trick on her Norway return against Kosovo NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Group F: Norway (qualified), Belgium, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Armenia

Tuva Hansen's first international goal gave Norway a 1-0 win in Belgium on Friday and booked a finals spot for the 1995 champions in their debut game under one of their players from that World Cup success, Hege Riise. Belgium are second, two points ahead of Poland, who will reach the play-offs on Tuesday if they beat Kosovo and the Red Flames lose to Armenia. Belgium's Tessa Wullaert is top scorer across the groups on 15. That is one short of the European Women's World Cup qualifying best set by Adriana Martín for the 2011 edition and Miedema for 2015, and two behind the record for UEFA women's qualifying set by Célia Šašić for Women's EURO 2013.

Group G: Italy, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Lithuania, Moldova

On Friday, Italy won 8-0 in Moldova and Switzerland beat Croatia 2-0 to both confirm top-two finishes. First place will be decided on Tuesday with Italy two points ahead, meaning victory against Romania would book qualification. Switzerland must defeat Moldova and hope Italy slip up; head-to-head between the pair is level but the Azzurre currently have an advantage of 11 in overall goal difference.

Serbia stunned Germany 3-2 Getty Images

Group H: Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Türkiye, Israel, Bulgaria

Germany, previously perfect, suffered their first away qualifying defeat since 17 June 1998 as they were beaten 3-2 in Serbia courtesy of two goals by Bayern's Jovana Damnjanović in April, denying the two-time champions the chance to reach the finals with two games to go, though they can do so with a point in Türkiye on Saturday. Portugal went second on Friday as they came from behind to win 2-1 in Serbia. To overtake Portugal on Tuesday, Serbia must beat Israel and hope the team currently in second do not beat Türkiye.

Group I: France (qualified), Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Estonia, Kazakhstan

France edged to a 2-1 win in Wales in April and then Delphine Cascarino clinched the 1-0 victory against Slovenia that ensured qualification for Les Bleues. Wales ended Greece's hopes with a 1-0 win on Friday while Slovenia defeated Kazakhstan 2-0. Wales are two points clear of Slovenia in the race for second so will only need a draw when the pair meet on Tuesday in Cardiff to earn a debut play-off.

Team facts

Germany are aiming to follow their wins in 2003 and 2007.

Norway are the only other European world champions, having triumphed in 1995.

The Netherlands finished as runners-up in 2019.

Sweden won their second straight Olympic silver medal in August 2021; they took World Cup bronze in 2019 having been runners-up to Germany in 2003.

England hope to follow their EURO triumph with World Cup success as Germany did in 2003 and 2007 (Norway also won the EURO in 1993 and World Cup in 1995, but the EURO was then biennial and Germany had taken the 1995 continental title a few months before the global finals in Sweden).

Cyprus are making their Women's World Cup debut.

Luxembourg are taking part in a full qualifying group stage for the first time.

Dates

Qualifying group stage

16–21 September 2021

21–26 October 2021

25–30 November 2021

23 February 2022

7–12 April 2022

23–28 June 2022

1–6 September 2022

UEFA play-offs

Round 1: 6 October 2002

Round 2: 11 October 2022

Finals: Continental allocation/qualified teams

Hosts: 2 (Australia, New Zealand)

AFC: 5 (China, Japan, Philippines*, South Korea, Vietnam*)

CAF: 4 (Morocco*, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia*)

CONCACAF: 4 (Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, United States)

CONMEBOL: 3 (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)

UEFA: 11 (Denmark, France, Norway, Spain, Sweden)

Inter-confederation play-offs: 3

*Debut

Inter-confederation play-offs

A ten-team tournament will be held in New Zealand from 17 to 23 February 2023 to decide the last three finalists.

Continental allocation/Contenders

AFC: 2 (Chinese Taipei, Thailand)

CAF: 2 (Cameroon, Senegal)

CONCACAF: 2 (Haiti, Panama)

CONMEBOL: 2 (Chile, Paraguay)

OFC: 1 (Papua New Guinea)

UEFA: 1

The teams will be split into three groups: two of three teams and one of four, with seeding decided by FIFA ranking. All three groups will be played as separate knockout competitions, with the winner of each qualifying for the finals. In the two three-team groups, the seeded team will go straight to the final (after playing a friendly against New Zealand or a guest nation) and meet the winner of a semi-final between the other two teams in their group.