UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final tournament draw on 28 October in Greater Manchester



The final tournament draw for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in England takes place on Thursday 28 October in Greater Manchester at 17:00 local time (18:00 CET). The draw will be broadcast live worldwide on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv, and for viewers in the United Kingdom from 16:30 local time on the BBC.

Fans tuning in will see a star-studded show, co-hosted by former England international Alex Scott and BBC presenter Gabby Logan. The groups will be drawn and announced by five-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner Camille Abily from France, three-time UEFA Women’s EURO winner Anja Mittag of Germany, Sweden's all-time top scorer Lotta Schelin, England's top scorer Kelly Smith, and some current English Premier League players.

For the draw, hosts England will be placed as the top seed in Group A, with the remaining 15 national teams split into four pots according to their national team coefficient rankings. They will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase.

Seeding pots Placed in position 1 of Group A: England (hosts) Pot 1: Netherlands (holders), Germany, France Pot 2: Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy Pot 3: Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria Pot 4: Iceland, Russia, Finland, Northern Ireland

The match schedule will be confirmed shortly after the draw. From 19:00 local time (20:00 CET) fans can enter a public ballot and apply for tickets for all matches. The ballot application window will be open until 19:00 CET on 16 November 2021.

The tournament, which aims to be the biggest European women’s sports event in history, takes place from 6 to 31 July 2022 in ten stadiums across nine venues in England. They include Brighton and Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford, and Wigan and Leigh.