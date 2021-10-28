Women's EURO 2022 finals draw
Thursday 28 October 2021
The finals draw split the contenders into four groups of four for the tournament in England next July.
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 hosts England will open the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford and also meet Norway and Northern Ireland in Group A after the draw was made at Victoria Warehouse in Greater Manchester.
Also in the draw – which was made by Camille Abily, Karen Carney, Rúben Dias, Juan Mata, Anja Mittag, Katrine Pedersen, Lotta Schelin and Kelly Smith – holders the Netherlands were placed in Group C with Sweden, Russia and Switzerland.
Germany, whose 22-year reign as champions was ended in 2017, will start their bid to regain the trophy against the team that beat them in that quarter-final, Denmark, in Group B, which also contains Spain and Finland.
France are in Group D with Italy, Belgium and Iceland, The schedule from 6 to 31 July 2022 will be confirmed shortly.Apply for tickets
Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Russia, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
Draw in depth
Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
- England and Austria will open the tournament at Old Trafford on 6 July.
- England knocked Norway out of the last two FIFA Women's World Cups, in the 2019 quarter-finals and 2015 round of 16.
- Norway are two-time champions and beat Northern Ireland twice in qualifying.
- Austria reached the semi-finals on debut in 2017.
- Northern Ireland are in their first women's final tournament, and five days ago lost 4-0 to England in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley; Austria are also in that group.
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
- Denmark ended Germany's 22-year reign as champions with victory in the 2017 quarter-finals.
- Germany beat Spain 1-0 in the 2019 World Cup group stage.
- In the last finals in England, in 2005, Finland knocked Denmark out in the group stage to reach the semi-finals on debut but then lost to Germany.
Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Russia, Switzerland
- The Netherlands won the last tournament in 2017; Sweden won the first in 1984.
- The Netherlands beat Sweden in the 2017 quarter-finals.
- The holders defeated Russia twice in qualifying.
- The Netherlands beat Switzerland in a 2019 World Cup qualifying play-off
- Sweden beat Russia in the group stages of 1997, 2001, 2009 and 2017.
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
- France beat Iceland in the group stages of 2009 and 2017.
- France beat Italy 3-1 in the group stage of the last finals in England in 2005.
- Italy are two-time runners-up.
- Belgium made their finals debut in 2017.
- Iceland are in their fourth straight finals.
Match schedule
All kick-off times CET, local time is 1 hour behind
Group stage:
Wednesday 6 July
Group A: England v Austria (21:00, Old Trafford)
Thursday 7 July
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (21:00, Southampton)
Friday 8 July
Group B: Spain vs Finland (18:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Denmark (21:00, Brentford)
Saturday 9 July
Group C: Russia vs Switzerland (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (21:00, Sheffield)
Sunday 10 July
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (18:00, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Italy (21:00, Rotherham)
Monday 11 July
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (18:00, Southampton)
Group A: England v Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)
Tuesday 12 July
Group B: Denmark vs Finland (18:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Spain (21:00, Brentford)
Wednesday 13 July
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (18:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands v Russia (21:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Thursday 14 July
Group D: Italy vs Iceland (18:00, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Belgium (21:00, Rotherham)
Friday 15 July
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (21:00, Southampton)
Group A: Austria vs Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)
Saturday 16 July
Group B: Finland vs Germany (21:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark vs Spain (21:00, Brentford)
Sunday 17 July
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (18:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden vs Russia (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Monday 18 July
Group D: Iceland vs France (21:00, Rotherham)
Group D: Italy vs Belgium (21:00, Manchester)
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals:
Wednesday 20 July
QF1 – Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (21:00, Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July
QF2 – Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (21:00, Brentford)
Friday 22 July
QF3 – Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (21:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July
QF4 – Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (21:00, Rotherham)
Semi-finals:
Tuesday 26 July
SF1 – Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (21:00, Sheffield)
Wednesday 27 July
SF2 – Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (21:00, Milton Keynes)
Final:
Saturday 31 July
Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (18:00, Wembley)
Match venues
Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)
Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)
Rotherham (New York Stadium)
Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)
Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)
Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)