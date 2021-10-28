Women's EURO 2022 finals draw

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 hosts England will open the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford and also meet Norway and Northern Ireland in Group A after the draw was made at Victoria Warehouse in Greater Manchester.

Also in the draw – which was made by Camille Abily, Karen Carney, Rúben Dias, Juan Mata, Anja Mittag, Katrine Pedersen, Lotta Schelin and Kelly Smith – holders the Netherlands were placed in Group C with Sweden, Russia and Switzerland.

Germany, whose 22-year reign as champions was ended in 2017, will start their bid to regain the trophy against the team that beat them in that quarter-final, Denmark, in Group B, which also contains Spain and Finland.

France are in Group D with Italy, Belgium and Iceland, The schedule from 6 to 31 July 2022 will be confirmed shortly.

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 draw Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Russia, Switzerland Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Draw in depth

Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

England and Austria will open the tournament at Old Trafford on 6 July.

England knocked Norway out of the last two FIFA Women's World Cups, in the 2019 quarter-finals and 2015 round of 16.

Norway are two-time champions and beat Northern Ireland twice in qualifying.

Austria reached the semi-finals on debut in 2017.

Northern Ireland are in their first women's final tournament, and five days ago lost 4-0 to England in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley; Austria are also in that group.

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Denmark ended Germany's 22-year reign as champions with victory in the 2017 quarter-finals.

Germany beat Spain 1-0 in the 2019 World Cup group stage.

In the last finals in England, in 2005, Finland knocked Denmark out in the group stage to reach the semi-finals on debut but then lost to Germany.

Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Russia, Switzerland

The Netherlands won the last tournament in 2017; Sweden won the first in 1984.

The Netherlands beat Sweden in the 2017 quarter-finals.

The holders defeated Russia twice in qualifying.

The Netherlands beat Switzerland in a 2019 World Cup qualifying play-off

Sweden beat Russia in the group stages of 1997, 2001, 2009 and 2017.

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

France beat Iceland in the group stages of 2009 and 2017.

France beat Italy 3-1 in the group stage of the last finals in England in 2005.

Italy are two-time runners-up.

Belgium made their finals debut in 2017.

Iceland are in their fourth straight finals.

All kick-off times CET, local time is 1 hour behind

Group stage:

Wednesday 6 July

Group A: England v Austria (21:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (21:00, Southampton)

Friday 8 July

﻿Group B: Spain vs Finland (18:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Denmark (21:00, Brentford)

Saturday 9 July

Group C: Russia vs Switzerland (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (21:00, Sheffield)



Sunday 10 July

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (18:00, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Italy (21:00, Rotherham)



Monday 11 July

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (18:00, Southampton)

Group A: England v Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)



Tuesday 12 July

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (18:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Spain (21:00, Brentford)



Wednesday 13 July

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (18:00, Sheffield)

Group C: Netherlands v Russia (21:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Thursday 14 July

Group D: Italy vs Iceland (18:00, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Belgium (21:00, Rotherham)

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland v England (21:00, Southampton)

Group A: Austria vs Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)

Saturday 16 July

Group B: Finland vs Germany (21:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain (21:00, Brentford)

Sunday 17 July

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (18:00, Sheffield)

Group C: Sweden vs Russia (18:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Monday 18 July

Group D: Iceland vs France (21:00, Rotherham)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium (21:00, Manchester)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 July

QF1 – Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (21:00, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July

QF2 – Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (21:00, Brentford)

Friday 22 July

QF3 – Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (21:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July

QF4 – Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (21:00, Rotherham)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July

SF1 – Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (21:00, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July

SF2 – Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (21:00, Milton Keynes)

Final:

Saturday 31 July

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (18:00, Wembley)

Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)

Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

Rotherham (New York Stadium)

Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)

Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)

Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)