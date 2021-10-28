UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's EURO 2022: Group A guide

Thursday 28 October 2021

Meet the teams in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A.

  • England and Austria will open the tournament at Old Trafford on 6 July.
  • England knocked Norway out of the last two FIFA Women's World Cups, in the 2019 quarter-finals and 2015 round of 16.
  • Norway are two-time champions and beat Northern Ireland twice in qualifying.
  • Austria reached the semi-finals on debut in 2017.
  • Northern Ireland are in their first women's final tournament, and five days ago lost 4-0 to England in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley; Austria are also in that group.

Matches

Wednesday 6 July
England v Austria (21:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July
Norway vs Northern Ireland (21:00, Southampton)

Monday 11 July
Austria vs Northern Ireland (18:00, Southampton)
England v Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)

Friday 15 July
Northern Ireland v England (21:00, Southampton)
Austria vs Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)

ENGLAND (HOSTS)

2017 quarter-final highlights: England 1-0 France
How they qualified: Hosts

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to glory in 2017 and also through qualifying for this tournament, took over from Phil Neville as England coach in September.

AUSTRIA

How they qualified: Group G runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F22 A3

Top scorer: Nicole Billa 7

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Key fact: UEFA Women's EURO 2017 was Austria's first major tournament; they lost only on penalties to Denmark in the last four.

NORWAY

See Norway’s 2013 winner against the Netherlands
How they qualified: Group C winners – P6 W6 D0 L0 F34 A1

Top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen 10

Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Only twice since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997 (as co-hosts) and 2017.

NORTHERN IRELAND

How they qualified: Group C runners-up – P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17, play-off vs Ukraine – W4-1agg

Top scorer: Rachel Furness 4

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Key fact: Were ranked 32nd out of the 48 contenders before qualifying.

