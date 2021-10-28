Women's EURO 2022: Group A guide
Thursday 28 October 2021
Meet the teams in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A.
- England and Austria will open the tournament at Old Trafford on 6 July.
- England knocked Norway out of the last two FIFA Women's World Cups, in the 2019 quarter-finals and 2015 round of 16.
- Norway are two-time champions and beat Northern Ireland twice in qualifying.
- Austria reached the semi-finals on debut in 2017.
- Northern Ireland are in their first women's final tournament, and five days ago lost 4-0 to England in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley; Austria are also in that group.
Matches
Wednesday 6 July
England v Austria (21:00, Old Trafford)
Thursday 7 July
Norway vs Northern Ireland (21:00, Southampton)
Monday 11 July
Austria vs Northern Ireland (18:00, Southampton)
England v Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)
Friday 15 July
Northern Ireland v England (21:00, Southampton)
Austria vs Norway (21:00, Brighton & Hove)
ENGLAND (HOSTS)
How they qualified: Hosts
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)
Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals
Key fact: Sarina Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to glory in 2017 and also through qualifying for this tournament, took over from Phil Neville as England coach in September.
AUSTRIA
How they qualified: Group G runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F22 A3
Top scorer: Nicole Billa 7
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals
Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals
Key fact: UEFA Women's EURO 2017 was Austria's first major tournament; they lost only on penalties to Denmark in the last four.
NORWAY
How they qualified: Group C winners – P6 W6 D0 L0 F34 A1
Top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen 10
Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)
Women's EURO 2017: Group stage
Key fact: Only twice since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the semis: 1997 (as co-hosts) and 2017.
NORTHERN IRELAND
How they qualified: Group C runners-up – P8 W4 D2 L2 F17 A17, play-off vs Ukraine – W4-1agg
Top scorer: Rachel Furness 4
Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified
Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify
Key fact: Were ranked 32nd out of the 48 contenders before qualifying.