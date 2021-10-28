Women's EURO 2022: Group B guide
Thursday 28 October 2021
Meet the teams in UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group B.
- Denmark ended Germany's 22-year reign as champions with victory in the 2017 quarter-finals.
- Germany beat Spain 1-0 in the 2019 World Cup group stage.
- In the last finals in England, in 2005, Finland knocked Denmark out in the group stage to reach the semi-finals on their debut but then lost to Germany.
Matches
Friday 8 July
Spain vs Finland (18:00, Milton Keynes)
Germany vs Denmark (21:00, Brentford)
Tuesday 12 July
Denmark vs Finland (18:00, Milton Keynes)
Germany vs Spain (21:00, Brentford)
Saturday 16 July
Finland vs Germany (21:00, Milton Keynes)
Denmark vs Spain (21:00, Brentford)
GERMANY
How they qualified: Group I winners – P8 W8 D0 L0 F46 A1
Top scorer: Klara Bühl 6
Women's EURO best: Winners x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)
Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Their 18-year reign as champions was ended by Denmark in the 2017 quarter-finals.
DENMARK
How they qualified: Group B winners – P10 W9 D1 L0 F48 A1
Top scorer: Nadia Nadim 9
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)
Women's EURO 2017: Runners-up
Key fact: Denmark clinched qualification on 27 October with a 3-1 win in Italy, who had not lost at home in more than five years.
SPAIN
How they qualified: Group D winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F48 A1
Top scorer: Jennifer Hermoso 10
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals
Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Having only ever qualified for one big final tournament before 2013, the Spaniards are now in their fifth in a row.
FINLAND
How they qualified: Group E winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F24 A2
Top scorer: Linda Sällström 9
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals
Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify
Key fact: Reached the semi-finals in 2005, the first appearance in a senior final tournament by any Finland team, male or female.