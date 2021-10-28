Women's EURO 2022: Group D guide

France beat Iceland in the group stages of 2009 and 2017.

France beat Italy 3-1 in the group stage of the last finals in England in 2005.

Italy are two-time runners-up.

Belgium made their finals debut in 2017.

Iceland are in their fourth straight finals.

Matches

Sunday 10 July

Belgium vs Iceland (18:00, Manchester)

France vs Italy (21:00, Rotherham)



Thursday 14 July

Italy vs Iceland (18:00, Manchester)

France vs Belgium (21:00, Rotherham)

Monday 18 July

Iceland vs France (21:00, Rotherham)

Italy vs Belgium (21:00, Manchester)

Women's EURO: Five great France goals

How they qualified: Group G winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F44 A0

Top scorer: Eugénie Le Sommer 7

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France have gone out in the last eight every time (group stage in 1997, 2001 and 2005, and then, after the tournament's expansion to first 12 then 16 teams, quarter-finals in 2009, 2013 and 2017).

How they qualified: Group B runners-up (best runners-up) – P10 W8 D1 L1 F37 A5

Top scorer: Cristiana Girelli 8

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: 2017 was the first time Italy had not made the last eight of a Women's EURO, but they made amends by getting to their second FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final in 2019.

2017 highlights: Norway 0-2 Belgium

How they qualified: Group H winners – P8 W7 D1 L0 F37 A5

Top scorer: Tine De Caigny 12

Women's EURO best: Group stage

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: Tine De Caigny scored twice in the decisive 4-0 defeat of Switzerland to take her goal tally to a qualifying-leading 12.

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (best runners-up) – P8 W6 D1 L1 F25 A5

Top scorer: Elín Metta Jensen 6

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Key fact: In their fourth straight final tournament; their debut in 2009 was the first time any senior Iceland team, men's or women's, had reached a major finals.