Where to watch UEFA Women's EURO 2022 finals: TV, streams

Check out how to watch the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 from 6 to 31 July where you are.

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Selected matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: TVE, Canal+, TF1

Armenia: Public TV Armenia

Austria: ORF

Armenia: Public TV Azerbaijan

Belarus: Belarus TV

Belgium: VRT, RTBF

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: HRT Croatia

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: Česká televize

Denmark: DKDR, TV2 Denmark

Estonia: ERR

Faroe Islands: DKDR, TV2 Denmark

Finland: Yle

France: Canal+, TF1

Greece: ERT

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Charlton, KAN

Italy: RAI

Kazakhstan: KZTV

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LT

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: RTBF

Malta: PBS

Moldova: TVR

Monaco: Canal+, TF1

Montenegro: RTCG

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: MKRTV

Norway: NRK, TV 2 Norway

Poland: TVP

Portugal: TVP

Republic of Ireland: RTÉ

Romania: TVR

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: RAI

Serbia: RTS Serbia

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Slovenia: RTV Slovenia

Spain: TVE

Sweden: SVT, TV4

Switzerland: SRG SSR, Canal+

Turkey: TRT

Ukraine: MGU

UK: BBC

Vatican City: RAI

Outside Europe

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka: SonySix

Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Granada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Monterrat, Nevis, St Barts, St Christopher, St Kitts, St Lucia, St Martin, St Pierre & Miquelon, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands: ESPN

Australia: Optus

Bonaire, Saba, St Eustatius: NOS, ESPN

PR China: CCTV, Super Sports Shankai

French Overseas Departments and Regions (French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern and Antartic Lands, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonian, Réunion, St Barts, St Martin, St Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Fortuna): Canal+, TF1

Middle East/North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oran, Palestine (Gaza strip and West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen): beIN Sports MENA

Sub-Saharan Africa (Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawai, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe): Canal+

United States (including American Samoa, Guadeloupe, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): ESPN, TUDN

