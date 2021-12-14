Where to watch UEFA Women's EURO 2022 finals: TV, streams
Tuesday 14 December 2021
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 will be shown live across the world.
Check out how to watch the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 from 6 to 31 July where you are.
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.
All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
Selected matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Europe
Albania: RTSH
Andorra: TVE, Canal+, TF1
Armenia: Public TV Armenia
Austria: ORF
Armenia: Public TV Azerbaijan
Belarus: Belarus TV
Belgium: VRT, RTBF
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: HRT Croatia
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: Česká televize
Denmark: DKDR, TV2 Denmark
Estonia: ERR
Faroe Islands: DKDR, TV2 Denmark
Finland: Yle
France: Canal+, TF1
Greece: ERT
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: Charlton, KAN
Italy: RAI
Kazakhstan: KZTV
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: LT
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: RTBF
Malta: PBS
Moldova: TVR
Monaco: Canal+, TF1
Montenegro: RTCG
Netherlands: NOS
North Macedonia: MKRTV
Norway: NRK, TV 2 Norway
Poland: TVP
Portugal: TVP
Republic of Ireland: RTÉ
Romania: TVR
Russia: Match TV
San Marino: RAI
Serbia: RTS Serbia
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia
Slovenia: RTV Slovenia
Spain: TVE
Sweden: SVT, TV4
Switzerland: SRG SSR, Canal+
Turkey: TRT
Ukraine: MGU
UK: BBC
Vatican City: RAI
Outside Europe
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka: SonySix
Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Granada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Monterrat, Nevis, St Barts, St Christopher, St Kitts, St Lucia, St Martin, St Pierre & Miquelon, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands: ESPN
Australia: Optus
Bonaire, Saba, St Eustatius: NOS, ESPN
PR China: CCTV, Super Sports Shankai
French Overseas Departments and Regions (French Guiana, French Polynesia, French Southern and Antartic Lands, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonian, Réunion, St Barts, St Martin, St Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Fortuna): Canal+, TF1
Middle East/North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oran, Palestine (Gaza strip and West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen): beIN Sports MENA
Sub-Saharan Africa (Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawai, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, Somalia, South Sudan, St Helena and Ascension, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe): Canal+
United States (including American Samoa, Guadeloupe, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): ESPN, TUDN
