Germany first to 50 Women's EURO games: Their records, titles and stats

No other team has held a major European football title for anything like the 22 years that Germany reigned as UEFA Women's EURO champions.

First triumphant in 1989 and 1991, Germany lost their title in 1993 but reclaimed it on 26 March 1995, when they beat Sweden in Kaiserslautern. After successful defences in the next five tournaments, they ruled supreme until a quarter-final loss to Denmark on 30 July 2017 – a reign of 8,162 days.

As they become the first team to 50 Women's EURO final games in their 2025 last-eight tie with France in Basel, we delve deeper into one of the most incredible runs in European sport.

Germany's record in Women's EURO tournaments

Germany’s dominance: Goals from 1997 to 2013

2022: Runners-up

2017: Quarter-finals

2013: Winners

2009: Winners

2005: Winners

2001: Winners

1997: Winners

1995: Winners

1993: Fourth place

1991: Winners

1989: Winners

1987: Did not qualify

1984: Did not qualify

Germany women's national-team honours

• Women's EURO champions x 8 (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013) – record

• FIFA Women's World Cup winners x 2 (2003, 2007)

• Olympic gold x 1 (2016)

• Women's Under-19/U18 EURO winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)

• Women's U17 EURO winners x 8 (2008, 2009, 2012, 2014*, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022) – record

• FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup winners x 3 (2004, 2010, 2014) – joint record

*2013/14 edition played in late 2013

Classic Germany Women's EURO goals

Women's EURO records held by Germany

• Most titles: 8

• Most consecutive titles: 6 (1995–2013)

• Most finals: 10

• Most consecutive finals: 6 (1995–2013)

• Most semi-finals: 10

• Most consecutive semi-finals: 9 (1989–2013)

• Most games played in final tournaments: 49

• Most games won in final tournaments: 38

• Most goals scored in final tournaments: 107

• Fewest goals conceded in a single group: 0 (2005 & 2022, equal with England 2022)

• Longest winning run (final tournaments): 19 games (06/07/1997–11/07/2013)

• Longest winning run (including qualifying): 38 games (06/04/2000–19/11/2011)

• Biggest win/most goals scored in a final: 6-2 vs England (2009)

• Most final wins/appearances (player): 5, Birgit Prinz

• Most goals in final tournaments (player): 10, Inka Grings & Birgit Prinz

• Most goals in a single final tournament (player): 6, Inka Grings (2009) & Alex Popp (2022) (equal with Beth Mead of England, 2022)

• Scoring in most consecutive finals games (player): 5, Alex Popp (all 2022)

• Scoring in all three group games (player): Alex Popp (2022, equal with Beth Mead of England in 2022 and Esther González of Spain in 2025)

• Most appearances in final tournaments (player): 23, Birgit Prinz

• Most titles as head coach: 3, Gero Bisanz & Tina Theune

• Most games coached at final tournaments: 15, Tina Theune (equal with Hope Powell of England and Sarina Wiegman of the Netherlands and England)

Miscellaneous

Watch Prinz stunner for Germany in 2001

Germany did not lose a knockout match in the competition from 3 July 1993, a third-place play-off against Denmark, to 30 July 2017, their quarter-final defeat by the same opposition.

Inaugural Women's EURO winners Sweden were crowned on 27 May 1984. By the time of their loss to Denmark in 2017, Germany had been champions for 9,625 of the ensuing 12,117 days (79.4% of that period).

Silvia Neid has been part of all eight Germany wins: as a player (1989, 1991, 1995), assistant coach (1997, 2001, 2005) and head coach (2009, 2013).

Two of the three biggest crowds for Women's EURO matches are both finals involving Germany: the 87,192 for the 2022 decider against England at Wembley and the 41,301 in 2013 for their defeat of Sweden in Solna (the biggest crowd ever for a game not involving the host nation).

The record crowd for a Women's EURO match other than a final or opening game (or any non-final not involving a host) is the 34,165 that watched Germany beat Denmark in Basel in the 2025 group stage of which an unprecedented 17,000-plus travelled from Germany.

Overall record in Women's EURO final tournaments

P49 W38 D6 L5 F107 A32



The five defeats...

Sweden 4-1 Germany, group stage, 12 July 2025

England 2-1aet Germany, final, 31 July 2022

Germany 1-2 Denmark, quarter-finals, 30 July 2017

Germany 0-1 Norway, group stage, 17 July 2013

Germany 1-3 Denmark, third-place play-off, 3 July 1993

(Germany also lost to Italy on penalties in the 1993 semi-finals after a 1-1 draw)

The 19-game winning run

2009 final: England 2-6 Germany

6 July 1997: W2-0 vs Denmark (group stage, Moss)

9 July 1997: W1-0 vs Sweden (semi-final, Karlstad)

12 July 1997: W2-0 vs Italy (final, Oslo)

23 June 2001: W3-1 vs Sweden (group stage, Erfurt)

27 June 2001: W5-0 vs Russia (group stage, Erfurt)

30 June 2001: W3-0 vs England (group stage, Jena)

4 July 2001: W1-0 vs Norway (semi-final, Ulm)

7 July 2001: W1-0aet golden goal vs Sweden (final, Ulm)

6 June 2005: W1-0 vs Norway (group stage, Warrington)

9 June 2005: W4-0 vs Italy (group stage, Preston)

12 June 2005: W3-0 vs France (group stage, Warrington)

15 June 2005: W4-1 vs Finland (semi-final, Preston)

19 June 2005: W3-1 vs Norway (final, Blackburn)

24 August 2009: W4-0 vs Norway (group stage, Tampere)

27 August 2009: W5-1 vs France (group stage, Tampere)

30 August 2009: W1-0 vs Iceland (group stage, Tampere)

4 September 2009: W2-1 vs Italy (quarter-final, Lahti)

7 September 2009: W3-1 vs Norway (semi-final, Helsinki)

10 September 2009: W6-2 vs England (final, Helsinki)

Record: W19 D0 L0 F54 A8

Most appearances: Birgit Prinz 18, Ariane Hingst 17, Steffi Jones 13, Silke Rottenberg 13

Most goals: Inka Grings 10, Birgit Prinz 8