Biggest wins and winning margins in Women's EURO history

More than 400 goals have been scored in UEFA European Women's Championship final tournament matches, but they have generally been shared fairly evenly between teams.

Only ten games have involved winning margins of four goals or more; read about them here.

Six-goal margin – once

England 6-0 Scotland

Scotland's journey to reaching their first major tournament had been a decade-long saga of near misses and last-gasp heartbreaks. But they made it to Netherlands 2017 and were rewarded with the most eye-catching of opening fixtures, only to lose several key talents including Kim Little and Jennifer Beattie to pre-finals injuries. That told in Utrecht, as England cruised to victory, three up by half-time. It was the biggest winning margin in a Women's EURO finals and Jodie Taylor got the first tournament hat-trick in 20 years, Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs and Toni Duggan also scoring.

Five-goal margin – three times

Lotta Schelin after scoring Sweden's fourth against Finland in 2013 Getty Images

The UEFA Women's EURO 2013 hosts got both their star strikers on the scoresheet, Kosovare Asllani and Lotta Schelin (2), but their first two goals came from a more unlikely source as centre-back Nilla Fischer's set-piece prowess set up a commanding win to put Sweden top of Group A on goal difference. Finland had no response, substitute Tiina Saario mustering their first shot on target of the night﻿ from range on 79 minutes.

Russia had held England to a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the finals, and defied all expectations by keeping the hosts and holders out for the first 43 minutes in their second group stage match until Sarina Wiegmann’s goal provided an ominous portent of what was to come. Birgit Prinz extended Germany's lead within five minutes of the restart, Maren Meinert (69) and Sandra Smisek (73 89) completing an ultimately emphatic win.

Marianne Petterson, 22, struck twice in each half and remains the only player to score four in a Women's EURO finals match, Heidi Støre getting her side's other goal. Oddly, all three of the 5-0 winners at Women's EURO finals were tournament hosts, with Norway getting their campaign off to a flying start against Denmark only to fail to reach the semi-finals of the inaugural eight-team tournament after a draw against Germany and a 2-0 loss to Italy.

Four-goal margin – six times

England 2-6 Germany

Finland 2009 was possibly the peak of Germany's imperial phase in women's football. Birgit Prinz's 20th-minute opener was instantly added to by a long-range Melanie Behringer thunderbolt. Karen Carney pulled one back, and although Kim Kulig made it 3-1 just after half-time, Kelly Smith's tremendous effort gave England hope again. Not for long, as Inka Grings soon struck her record-breaking fifth and sixth goals of the finals before setting up Prinz to put the seal on victory.

There was an air of inevitability about this last-eight encounter from the moment Marie Hammarström sent the vast majority of the Örjans vall crowd into delirium after just three minutes. Sweden had failed to win a UEFA Women's EURO knockout match since 2001 but made light of such statistics as Josefine Öqvist swiftly consolidated their lead. Lotta Schelin rounded off the first-half scoring and inflicted the final wound on a bedraggled Iceland shortly after the break.

France 1-5 Germany

Germany began their goal-filled 2009 campaign with a 4-0 defeat of Norway (see below) before making similarly light work of France. In the first nine minutes, Inke Grings scored and Annike Krahn struck from distance, and Melanie Behringer got the third just before the break. Early in the second half Linda Bresonik converted a penalty and although Gaëtane Thiney swiftly replied, substitute Simone Laudehr made it 5-1 in added time.

In a rematch of the 2005 final, won by Germany, Linda Bresonik's first-half penalty put the holders in front but they were unable to add to the lead, and Norway were even pushing for an equaliser until a late collapse in Tampere. Fatmire Bajramaj made it 2-0 in the 90th minute and fellow substitute Anja Mittag found the net two minutes later in added time before Bajramaj struck again to seal a convincing opening Group B win.

Germany celebrate Conny Pohlers' goal against Italy in 2005 Bongarts/Getty Images

Defending champions Germany delivered a finishing masterclass to seal qualification after just two games. Birgit Prinz opened the scoring in the 11th minute, dispatching Anja Mittag's elegant back-heel, before Conny Pohlers made it two with a right-foot thunderbolt. Steffi Jones added her name to the scoresheet in the 55th minute before Anja Mittag wrapped it up in the 74th minute after her penalty had been saved by Carla Brunozzi.

Central defender Jane Törnqvist headed Sweden in front from a corner in the third minute, and they maintained relentless pressure, going 2-0 up midway through the first half as Kristen Bengtsson sent a curling shot past Pauline Cope and into the far corner. The prolific Hann Ljungberg made it 3-0 in the second half and further indignity followed for England as substitute Sofia Eriksson scored Sweden's fourth direct from a corner.