UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Biggest Women's EURO crowds: Attendance record smashed in 2022 opener

Wednesday 6 July 2022

A crowd of 68,781 watched England edge past Austria in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 opener, obliterating the all-time record.

Austria fans were in place well over an hour before kick-off
Austria fans were in place well over an hour before kick-off Getty Images

The record books have been rewritten after a crowd of 68,781 turned out to watch hosts England edge a 1-0 win against Austria in the opening game of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

The attendance is the highest in the finals history, elevating the mark of 41,301 set when Germany beat Norway in the 2013 final in Sweden. The previous record for a group game was 29,092: England's 3-2 victory over Finland at the nearby City of Manchester Stadium in 2005.

Highest attendances at Women's EURO games

2013 final highlights: Germany 1-0 Norway

68,781: England 1-0 Austria (group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)
41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (final, 28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)
29,092: England 3-2 Finland (group stage, 05/06/2005 – City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester)
28,182: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (final, 06/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)
27,093: Netherlands 3-0 England (semi-final, 03/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)
25,694: England 0-1 Sweden (group stage, 11/06/2005 – Ewood Park, Blackburn)
21,731: Netherlands 1-0 Norway (group stage, 16/07/2017 – Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht)
21,105: Germany 3-1 Norway (final, 19/06/2005 – Ewood Park, Blackburn)
21,000: West Germany 4-1 Norway (final, 02/07/1989 – Bremer Brücke, Osnabrück)
18,000: Germany 1-0aet Sweden (final, 07/07/2001 – Donaustadion, Ulm)

Highest attendances in each Women's EURO round

Qualifying

24,835: France 1-0 Greece (03/06/2016 – Roazhon Park, Rennes)

Group stage

68,781: England 1-0 Austria (group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)

Group stage: not involving hosts

10,346: Germany 0-1 Norway (17/07/2013 – Kalmar Arena, Kalmar)

Quarter-finals

11,106: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (29/07/2017 – Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem)

Quarter-finals: not involving hosts

10,435: Norway 3-1 Spain (22/07/2013 – Kalmar Arena, Kalmar)

2017 semi-final highlights: Netherlands 3-0 England

Semi-finals

27,093: Netherlands 3-0 England (03/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

Semi-finals: not involving hosts

10,184: Denmark 0-0aet, 3-0pens Austria (03/08/2017 – Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda)

Final

41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)

Best attended Women's EURO final tournaments

Total

247,041 (31 games): Netherlands 2017
216,888 (25 games): Sweden 2013

Average per game*

8,875 (4 games): West Germany 1989
8,676 (25 games): Sweden 2013

*Completed tournaments

Highest-attended UEFA women's football games

A record-breaking night at the Camp Nou

91,648: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg, 22/04/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)
91,553: Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid (UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg, 30/03/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)
68,781: England 1-0 Austria (group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)
50,212: Lyon 2-0 Frankfurt (UEFA Women's Champions League final, 17/05/2012 – Olympiastadion, Munich)
43,255: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Lyon (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, 30/04/2022 – Parc des Princes, Paris)﻿
41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (UEFA Women's EURO final, 28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)
32,257: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon (UEFA Women's Champions League final, 21/05/2022 – Juventus Stadium, Turin)
30,328: Netherlands 7-0 Northern Ireland (FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying, 06/04/2018 – PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)*
29,092: England 3-2 Finland (UEFA Women's EURO group stage, 05/06/2005 – City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester)
28,182: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (UEFA Women's EURO final, 06/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

*European FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers are organised by UEFA

Other women's football international record crowds

FIFA Women's World Cup

90,185: United States 0-0aet, 5-4pens China (final, 10/07/1999 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena)

FIFA Women's World Cup (in Europe)

73,680: Germany 2-1 Canada (group stage, 26/06/2011 – Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Olympics

80,203: United States 2-1 Japan (final, 09/08/2012 – Wembley Stadium, London)

Friendly

77,768: England 1-2 Germany (09/11/2019 – Wembley Stadium, London)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 6 July 2022

Selected for you

Women's EURO 2022: Full guide
Live 04/07/2022

Women's EURO 2022: Full guide

All you need to know about the 16-team tournament in England, which runs from 6 to 31 July 2022.
Where to watch Women's EURO
Live 06/07/2022

Where to watch Women's EURO

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 will be shown live across the world.
Five great knockout games
Live 23/06/2022

Five great knockout games

A look back at some of the classic knockout ties that have defined Women's EURO history.
Biggest Women's EURO wins
Live 23/06/2022

Biggest Women's EURO wins

Find out about the most emphatic victories at Women's EURO finals, including the largest final scoreline.