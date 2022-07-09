Biggest Women's EURO crowds: Attendance records being smashed

The record books have been rewritten after a crowd of 68,781 turned out to watch hosts England edge a 1-0 win against Austria in the opening game of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

The attendance is the highest in the finals history, elevating the mark of 41,301 set when Germany beat Norway in the 2013 final in Sweden, though is likely to be beaten on 31 July by the Wembley final. The previous record for a group game was 29,092: England's 3-2 victory over Finland at the nearby City of Manchester Stadium in 2005.

Another record went two days later as 16,819 watched Spain beat Finland in Milton Keynes, the most ever at a game not involving the host nation, other than a final. That record stood for 24 hours, until 21,342 showed up in Sheffield for Netherlands vs Sweden.

Highest attendances at Women's EURO games

2013 final highlights: Germany 1-0 Norway

68,781: England 1-0 Austria (group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)

41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (final, 28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)

29,092: England 3-2 Finland (group stage, 05/06/2005 – City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester)

28,182: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (final, 06/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

27,093: Netherlands 3-0 England (semi-final, 03/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

25,694: England 0-1 Sweden (group stage, 11/06/2005 – Ewood Park, Blackburn)

21,731: Netherlands 1-0 Norway (group stage, 16/07/2017 – Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht)

21,342: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (group stage, 09/07/2002 – Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

21,105: Germany 3-1 Norway (final, 19/06/2005 – Ewood Park, Blackburn)

21,000: West Germany 4-1 Norway (final, 02/07/1989 – Bremer Brücke, Osnabrück)

Highest attendances in each Women's EURO round

Qualifying



24,835: France 1-0 Greece (03/06/2016 – Roazhon Park, Rennes)

Group stage



68,781: England 1-0 Austria (group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)

Group stage: not involving hosts



21,342: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (09/07/2002 – Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

Quarter-finals



11,106: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (29/07/2017 – Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem)

Quarter-finals: not involving hosts



10,435: Norway 3-1 Spain (22/07/2013 – Kalmar Arena, Kalmar)

2017 semi-final highlights: Netherlands 3-0 England

Semi-finals



27,093: Netherlands 3-0 England (03/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

Semi-finals: not involving hosts



10,184: Denmark 0-0aet, 3-0pens Austria (03/08/2017 – Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda)

Final



41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)

Best attended Women's EURO final tournaments

Total



247,041 (31 games): Netherlands 2017

216,888 (25 games): Sweden 2013

Average per game*



8,875 (4 games): West Germany 1989

8,676 (25 games): Sweden 2013

*Completed tournaments

Highest-attended UEFA women's football games

A record-breaking night at the Camp Nou

91,648: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg, 22/04/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)

91,553: Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid (UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg, 30/03/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)

68,781: England 1-0 Austria (group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)

50,212: Lyon 2-0 Frankfurt (UEFA Women's Champions League final, 17/05/2012 – Olympiastadion, Munich)

43,255: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Lyon (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, 30/04/2022 – Parc des Princes, Paris)﻿

41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (UEFA Women's EURO final, 28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)

32,257: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon (UEFA Women's Champions League final, 21/05/2022 – Juventus Stadium, Turin)

30,328: Netherlands 7-0 Northern Ireland (FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying, 06/04/2018 – PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)*

29,092: England 3-2 Finland (UEFA Women's EURO group stage, 05/06/2005 – City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester)

28,182: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (UEFA Women's EURO final, 06/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)



*European FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers are organised by UEFA

Other women's football international record crowds

FIFA Women's World Cup



90,185: United States 0-0aet, 5-4pens China (final, 10/07/1999 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena)

FIFA Women's World Cup (in Europe)



73,680: Germany 2-1 Canada (group stage, 26/06/2011 – Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Olympics



80,203: United States 2-1 Japan (final, 09/08/2012 – Wembley Stadium, London)

Friendly



77,768: England 1-2 Germany (09/11/2019 – Wembley Stadium, London)