Biggest Women's EURO crowds: 2022 finals the best-attended ever

Women's EURO attendance records have been tumbling since a﻿ crowd of 68,871 turned out to watch hosts England edge a 1-0 win against Austria in the opening game, with the previous tournament record of 240,055 set at the 2017 finals being surpassed on Thursday.

Prior to kick-off in Thursday's late game between France and Belgium (game 16 of the 31-match tournament), a total of 239,902 spectators had turned out for the first 15 matches in England, with the crowd of 8,173 at the New York Stadium in Rotherham taking the 2022 finals to a whole new level: 248,075 with 15 games still to play.

Prior to the opening match of this Women's EURO, the biggest crowd for a single finals game was 41,301, set when Germany beat Norway in the 2013 final in Sweden, but the record is likely to be broken again for the Wembley final on 31 July. The previous record for a group game was 29,092: England's 3-2 victory over Finland at the City of Manchester Stadium in 2005.

Another record went two days later as 16,819 watched Spain beat Finland in Milton Keynes, the most ever at a game not involving the host nation, other than a final. That record stood for all of 24 hours, until 21,342 showed up in Sheffield for Netherlands vs Sweden.

Highest attendances at Women's EURO games

2013 final highlights: Germany 1-0 Norway

68,871: England 1-0 Austria (group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)

41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (final, 28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)

29,092: England 3-2 Finland (group stage, 05/06/2005 – City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester)

28,847: England 8-0 Norway (group stage, 11/07/2022 – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove)

28,182: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (final, 06/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

27,093: Netherlands 3-0 England (semi-final, 03/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

25,694: England 0-1 Sweden (group stage, 11/06/2005 – Ewood Park, Blackburn)

21,731: Netherlands 1-0 Norway (group stage, 16/07/2017 – Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht)

21,342: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (group stage, 09/07/2022 – Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

21,105: Germany 3-1 Norway (final, 19/06/2005 – Ewood Park, Blackburn)



Highest attendances in each Women's EURO round

Qualifying



24,835: France 1-0 Greece (03/06/2016 – Roazhon Park, Rennes)

Group stage



68,871: England 1-0 Austria (group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)

Group stage: not involving hosts



21,342: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (09/07/2022 – Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

Quarter-finals



11,106: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (29/07/2017 – Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem)

Quarter-finals: not involving hosts



10,435: Norway 3-1 Spain (22/07/2013 – Kalmar Arena, Kalmar)

2017 semi-final highlights: Netherlands 3-0 England

Semi-finals



27,093: Netherlands 3-0 England (03/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

Semi-finals: not involving hosts



10,184: Denmark 0-0aet, 3-0pens Austria (03/08/2017 – Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda)

Final



41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)

Best attended Women's EURO final tournaments

Total*



240,055 (31 games): Netherlands 2017

216,888 (25 games): Sweden 2013

Average per game*



9,000 (4 games): West Germany 1989

8,676 (25 games): Sweden 2013

*Completed tournaments

Highest-attended UEFA women's football games

A record-breaking night at the Camp Nou

91,648: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg, 22/04/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)

91,553: Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid (UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg, 30/03/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)

68,871: England 1-0 Austria (group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)

50,212: Lyon 2-0 Frankfurt (UEFA Women's Champions League final, 17/05/2012 – Olympiastadion, Munich)

43,255: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Lyon (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, 30/04/2022 – Parc des Princes, Paris)﻿

41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (UEFA Women's EURO final, 28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)

32,257: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon (UEFA Women's Champions League final, 21/05/2022 – Juventus Stadium, Turin)

30,328: Netherlands 7-0 Northern Ireland (FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying, 06/04/2018 – PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)*

29,092: England 3-2 Finland (UEFA Women's EURO group stage, 05/06/2005 – City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester)

28,847: England 8-0 Norway (group stage, 11/07/2022 – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove)



*European FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers are organised by UEFA

Other women's football international record crowds

FIFA Women's World Cup



90,185: United States 0-0aet, 5-4pens China (final, 10/07/1999 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena)

FIFA Women's World Cup (in Europe)



73,680: Germany 2-1 Canada (group stage, 26/06/2011 – Olympiastadion, Berlin)

Olympics



80,203: United States 2-1 Japan (final, 09/08/2012 – Wembley Stadium, London)

Friendly



77,768: England 1-2 Germany (09/11/2019 – Wembley Stadium, London)