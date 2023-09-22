Biggest Women's EURO crowds: 2022 finals the best attended ever

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 fittingly ended as it began – with a record crowd. A total of 87,192 spectators witnessed England's final triumph over Germany at Wembley Stadium, bringing the total aggregate attendance to over half a million for a tournament that set new benchmarks at every step of the way.

The previous record crowd for a Women's EURO game stood at 43,301 before a ball was kicked in England, that figure dating back to the 2013 final between Germany and Norway in Solna, Sweden. It was promptly smashed in the opening game of the 2022 edition as 68,871 fans turned out to watch England edge a 1-0 win against Austria.

Records continued to fall during the group stage, including the overall tournament record of 240,055 set at the 2017 finals. As the knockout rounds approached, the figure for the 2022 finals had reached 357,993, meaning that even if no one had attended a game from the quarter-finals onwards, the previous record average of 9,000 would have been comfortably beaten.

Instead, the bar was well and truly raised, with new benchmarks set in the last eight and semi-finals. Then, surpassing all those turnouts, the 87,192 fans who attended the final established a new record for a women's international game in Europe, while also taking the tournament total to 574,875 and the average crowd to 18,544 per game.

Highest attendances at Women's EURO games

England thrill Old Trafford

87,192: England 2-1aet Germany (final, 31/07/2022 – Wembley Stadium, London)

68,871: England 1-0 Austria (group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)

41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (final, 28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)

30,785: Northern Ireland 0-5 England (group stage, 15/07/2022 – St Mary's Stadium, Southampton)

29,092: England 3-2 Finland (group stage, 05/06/2005 – City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester)

28,994: England 2-1aet Spain (quarter-final, 20/07/2022 – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove)

28,847: England 8-0 Norway (group stage, 11/07/2022 – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove)

28,624: England 4-0 Sweden (semi-final, 26/07/2022 – Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

28,182: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (final, 06/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

27,445: Germany 2-1 France (semi-final, 27/07/2022 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes)

Highest attendances in each Women's EURO round

Qualifying



24,835: France 1-0 Greece (03/06/2016 – Roazhon Park, Rennes)

Group stage



68,871: England 1-0 Austria (06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)

Group stage: not involving hosts



22,596: Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (17/07/2022 – Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

Quarter-finals



28,994: England 2-1aet Spain (20/07/2022 – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove)

Quarter-finals: not involving hosts



16,025: Germany 2-0 Austria (21/07/2022 – Brentford Community Stadium, London)

Semi-finals



28,624: England 4-0 Sweden (26/07/2022 – Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

Semi-finals: not involving hosts



27,445: Germany 2-1 France (27/07/2022 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes)

Final



87,192: England 2-1aet Germany (31/07/2022 – Wembley Stadium, London)﻿

Final: not involving hosts



41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)

Best attended Women's EURO final tournaments

Total



574,875 (31 games): England 2022

240,055 (31 games): Netherlands 2017

216,888 (25 games): Sweden 2013

Average per game



18,544 (31 games): England 2022

9,000 (4 games): West Germany 1989

8,676 (25 games): Sweden 2013

Highest-attended UEFA women's football games

A record-breaking night at the Camp Nou

91,648: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg, 22/04/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)

91,553: Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid (UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg, 30/03/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)

87,192: England 2-1aet Germany (UEFA Women's EURO final, 31/07/2022 – Wembley Stadium, London)﻿

83,132: England 1-1, 4-2pens Brazil (Women's Finalissima, 06/04/2023 – Wembley Stadium, London)﻿*

72,262: Barcelona 1-1 Chelsea (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, 27/04/2023 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)

68,871: England 1-0 Austria (UEFA Women's EURO group stage, 06/07/2022 – Old Trafford, Trafford)

60,063: Arsenal 2-3aet Wolfsburg (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, 01/05/2023 – Arsenal Stadium, London)

54.667: Barcelona 5-1 Roma (UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg, 29/03/2023 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)

50,212: Lyon 2-0 Frankfurt (UEFA Women's Champions League final, 17/05/2012 – Olympiastadion, Munich)

46,967: Barcelona 3-0 Bayern (UEFA Women's Champions League group stage, 07/12/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)



*Finalissima jointly organised by UEFA and CONMEBOL

Other women's football international record crowds

FIFA Women's World Cup



90,185: United States 0-0aet, 5-4pens China (final, 10/07/1999 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena)

FIFA Women's World Cup finals in Europe



73,680: Germany 2-1 Canada (group stage, 26/06/2011 – Olympiastadion, Berlin)

FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier in Europe



30,328: Netherlands 7-0 Northern Ireland (qualifying group stage, 06/04/2018 – PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

Olympics



80,203: United States 2-1 Japan (final, 09/08/2012 – Wembley Stadium, London)

UEFA Women's Nations League



41,947: England 2-1 Scotland (league stage, 22/09/2023 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland)

Friendly



77,768: England 1-2 Germany (09/11/2019 – Wembley Stadium, London)

Last updated 22/09/2023