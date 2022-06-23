UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every country's all-time Women's EURO top scorer

Thursday 23 June 2022

Meet the players who have scored the most goals for their countries at Women's EURO final tournaments.

Inka Grings celebrates one of her ten Women's EURO goals
Inka Grings celebrates one of her ten Women's EURO goals AFP via Getty Images

Germany's Inka Grings and Birgit Prinz hold the record for the most goals at UEFA Women's EURO finals, with ten each.

Racking up four in the 2005 competition and six at the 2009 finals, Grings is the only player to have been top scorer at two Women's EUROs.

Watch Birgit Prinz' stunner for Germany in 2001

Here are the players who scored the most goals for their respective countries at past editions of the tournament.

Austria

2 Nina Burger

Belgium

1 Janice Cayman, Elke Van Gorp, Tessa Wullaert

Denmark

3 Merete Pedersen, Johanna Rasmussen

Jodie Taylor celebrates one of her five EURO goals for England
Jodie Taylor celebrates one of her five EURO goals for EnglandUEFA via Getty Images

England

5 Jodie Taylor

Finland

4 Laura Österberg Kalmari

France

4 Marinette Pichon, Angélique Roujas

Germany

10 Inka Grings, Birgit Prinz

Iceland

1 Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir, Fanndís Fridriksdóttir, Hólmfrídur Magnúsdóttir

Italy

8 Carolina Morace

Miedema's Women's EURO 2017 goals

Netherlands

4 Vivianne Miedema

Northern Ireland

N/A

Norway

5 Solveig Gulbrandsen

Portugal

2 Carolina Mendes

Spain

3 Ángeles Parejo

See Schelin’s 2013 strike for Sweden against Italy

Sweden

8 Lotta Schelin

Switzerland

1 Ramona Bachmann, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Lara Dickenmann

