Every country's all-time Women's EURO top scorer

Germany's Inka Grings and Birgit Prinz hold the record for the most goals at UEFA Women's EURO finals, with ten each.

Racking up four in the 2005 competition and six at the 2009 finals, Grings is the only player to have been top scorer at two Women's EUROs.

Here are the players who scored the most goals for their respective countries at past editions of the tournament.

Austria

2 Nina Burger

Belgium

1 Janice Cayman, Elke Van Gorp, Tessa Wullaert

Denmark

3 Merete Pedersen, Johanna Rasmussen

Jodie Taylor celebrates one of her five EURO goals for England UEFA via Getty Images

England

5 Jodie Taylor

Finland

4 Laura Österberg Kalmari

France

4 Marinette Pichon, Angélique Roujas

Germany

10 Inka Grings, Birgit Prinz

Iceland

1 Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir, Fanndís Fridriksdóttir, Hólmfrídur Magnúsdóttir

Italy

8 Carolina Morace

Netherlands

4 Vivianne Miedema

Northern Ireland

N/A

Norway

5 Solveig Gulbrandsen

Portugal

2 Carolina Mendes

Spain

3 Ángeles Parejo

Sweden

8 Lotta Schelin

Switzerland

1 Ramona Bachmann, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Lara Dickenmann

