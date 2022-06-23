Every country's all-time Women's EURO top scorer
Thursday 23 June 2022
Meet the players who have scored the most goals for their countries at Women's EURO final tournaments.
Germany's Inka Grings and Birgit Prinz hold the record for the most goals at UEFA Women's EURO finals, with ten each.
Racking up four in the 2005 competition and six at the 2009 finals, Grings is the only player to have been top scorer at two Women's EUROs.
Here are the players who scored the most goals for their respective countries at past editions of the tournament.
Austria
2 Nina Burger
Belgium
1 Janice Cayman, Elke Van Gorp, Tessa Wullaert
Denmark
3 Merete Pedersen, Johanna Rasmussen
England
5 Jodie Taylor
Finland
4 Laura Österberg Kalmari
France
4 Marinette Pichon, Angélique Roujas
Germany
10 Inka Grings, Birgit Prinz
Iceland
1 Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir, Fanndís Fridriksdóttir, Hólmfrídur Magnúsdóttir
Italy
8 Carolina Morace
Netherlands
4 Vivianne Miedema
Northern Ireland
N/A
Norway
5 Solveig Gulbrandsen
Portugal
2 Carolina Mendes
Spain
3 Ángeles Parejo
Sweden
8 Lotta Schelin
Switzerland
1 Ramona Bachmann, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Lara Dickenmann