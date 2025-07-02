Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Every country's all-time Women's EURO top scorer

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Meet the players who have scored the most goals for their countries at Women's EURO final tournaments.

Inka Grings celebrates one of her ten Women's EURO goals
Inka Grings celebrates one of her ten Women's EURO goals AFP via Getty Images

Germany's Inka Grings and Birgit Prinz hold the record for the most goals at UEFA Women's EURO finals, with ten each.

Racking up four in the 2005 competition and six at the 2009 finals, Grings is the only player to have been top scorer at two Women's EUROs.

Watch Birgit Prinz' stunner for Germany in 2001

Here are the players who scored the most goals for their respective countries in this tournament.

Austria

2 Nina Burger

Belgium

2 Janice Cayman

Denmark

3 Merete Pedersen, Johanna Rasmussen

England

6 Beth Mead

Finland

4 Laura Österberg Kalmari

France

4 Marinette Pichon, Angélique Roujas

Germany

10 Inka Grings, Birgit Prinz

Iceland

2 Dagný Brynjarsdóttir

Italy

8 Carolina Morace

Miedema's Women's EURO 2017 goals

Netherlands

4 Vivianne Miedema

Northern Ireland

1 Julie Nelson

Norway

5 Solveig Gulbrandsen

Poland

N/A

Portugal

2 Carolina Mendes

Russia

2 Elena Morozova

Scotland

1 Erin Cuthbert, Caroline Weir

Spain

3 Esther González
3 Ángeles Parejo

See Schelin’s 2013 strike for Sweden against Italy

Sweden

8 Lotta Schelin

Switzerland

2 Ramona Bachmann

Ukraine

1 Daria Apanaschenko, Lyudmyla Pekur

Wales

N/A

