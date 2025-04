Women's EURO penalty shoot-out records by national team

See the record of all the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 contenders in major tournament penalty shoot-outs.

The records after a team's name refers to UEFA Women's EURO games only.

Belgium: N/A

None

Denmark: W2 L2

2017 semi-final highlights: Denmark 0-0 Austria (3-0 pens)

W 2017 semi-finals: 3-0 vs Austria (Breda)

L 2013 semi-finals: 2-4 vs Norway (Norrköping)

W 2013 quarter-finals: 4-2 vs France (Linköping)

L 1991 semi-finals: 7-8 vs Norway (Hjørring)

England: W0 L1

L 1984 final second leg: 3-4 vs Sweden (Luton)

In FIFA Women's World Cup

W 2023 round of 16: 4-2 vs Nigeria (Brisbane)

L 2011 quarter-finals: 3-4 vs France (Leverkusen)

Finland: N/A

None

France: W0 L2

L 2013 quarter-finals: 2-4 vs Denmark (Linköping)

L 2009 quarter-finals: 4-5 vs Netherlands (Tampere)

In FIFA Women's World Cup

L 2023 quarter-finals: 6-7 vs Australia (Brisbane)

L 2015 quarter-finals: 4-5 vs Germany (Montreal)

W 2011 quarter-finals: 4-3 vs England (Leverkusen)

Germany (inc West Germany): W1 L1

L 1993 semi-finals: 3-4 vs Italy (Rimini)

W 1989 semi-finals: 4-3 vs Italy (Siegen)

In FIFA Women's World Cup

W 2015 quarter-finals: 5-4 vs France (Montreal)

In Olympics

W 2024 quarter-finals: 4-2 vs Canada (Marseille)

Iceland: N/A

None

Italy: W1 L1

W 1993 semi-finals: 4-3 vs Germany (Rimini)

L 1989 semi-finals: 3-4 vs West Germany (Siegen)

Netherlands: W1 L0

W 2009 quarter-finals: 5-4 vs France (Tampere)

In Olympics

L 2021 quarter-finals: 2-4 vs United States (Yokohama)

Norway: W2 L0

2013 Norway vs Denmark: The full semi-final shoot-out

W 2013 semi-finals: 4-2 vs Denmark (Norrköping)

W 1991 semi-finals: 8-7 vs Denmark (Hjørring)

In FIFA Women's World Cup

W 2019 round of 16: 4-1 vs Australia (Nice)

L 1999 third-place play-off: 4-5 vs Brazil (Pasadena)

Poland: N/A

None

Portugal: N/A

None

Spain: W0 L1

L 2017 quarter-finals: 3-5 vs Austria (Tilburg)

In Olympics

W 2024 quarter-finals: 4-2 vs Colombia (Décines-Charpieu)

Sweden: W1 L0

W 1984 final second leg: 4-3 vs England (Luton)

In FIFA Women's World Cup

W 2023 round of 16: 5-4 vs United States (Melbourne)

L 1995 quarter-finals: 3-4 vs China (Helsingborg)

In Olympics

L 2021 final: 2-3 vs Canada (Yokohama)

W 2016 semi-finals: 4-3 vs Brazil (Rio de Janeiro)

W 2016 quarter-finals: 4-3 vs United States (Brasilia)

Switzerland: N/A

None

Wales: N/A

None