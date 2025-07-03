Every country's biggest Women's EURO win

Of the 16 teams at Women's EURO 2025, only Poland and Wales are making their debuts, with all 14 of the other contenders having recorded at least one victory at a previous tournament.

UEFA.com picks out the results that countries can look back on with the most pride, two bests having been set so far in Switzerland.

Biggest Women's EURO wins before 2025

Austria

3-0 vs Iceland, 2017 group stage (26/07/2017, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam)

Belgium

2-0 vs Norway, 2017 group stage (20/07/2017, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda)

Denmark

3-1 vs Germany, 1993 third-place play-off (03/07/1993, Municipal Stadim, Cesenatico)

England

8-0 vs Norway, 2022 group stage (11/07/2022, Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove)

Finland

2-1 vs Netherlands, 2009 group stage (26/08/2009, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki)

2-1 vs Denmark, 2005 group stage (11/06/2005, Bloomfield Road, Blackpool)

1-0 vs Iceland, 2025 group stage (02/07/2025, Arena Thun, Thin)

1-0 vs Denmark, 2009 group stage (23/08/2009, ﻿Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki)

France

Women's EURO highlights: France 5-1 Italy

5-1 vs Italy, 2022 group stage (10/07/2022, New York Stadium, Rotherham)

Germany

5-0 vs Russia, 2001 group stage (27/06/2001, Steigerwaldstadion, Erfurt)

Iceland

1-0 vs Netherlands, 2013 group stage (17/07/2013, Växjö Arena, Vaxjo)

Italy

2-0 vs Russia, 2009 group stage (31/08/2009, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki)

2-0 vs Norway, 1997 group stage (06/07/1997, Åråsen Stadion, Lillestrom)

Netherlands

Women's EURO highlights: Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands

4-1 vs Switzerland, 2022 group stage (17/07/2022, Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

3-0 vs England, 2017 semi-finals (03/08/2017, FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

Northern Ireland

N/A

Norway

5-0 vs Denmark, 1997 group stage (30/06/1997, Åråsen Stadion, Lillestrom)

Portugal

2-1 vs Scotland, 2017 group stage (23/07/2017, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam)

Russia

2-1 vs Italy, 2017 group stage (17/07/2017, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam)

Scotland

1-0 vs Spain, 2017 group stage (27/07/2017, Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer)

Spain

5-0 vs Portugal, 2025 group stage (03/07/2025, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern)

Sweden

5-0 vs Portugal, 2022 group stage (17/07/2022, Leigh Sports Village, Wigan & Leigh)

5-0 vs Finland, 2013 group stage (13/07/2013, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Highlights: Spain 5-0 Portugal

Switzerland

2-1 vs Iceland, 2017 group stage (22/07/2017, Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem)

Ukraine

1-0 vs Finland, 2009 group stage (29/08/2009, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki)

Wales

N/A