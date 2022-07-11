Every country's biggest Women's EURO win

Of the 16 teams at Women's EURO 2022, only Northern Ireland are making their finals debut in England, with all 15 of the other contenders having recorded at least one victory at a previous tournament.

UEFA.com picks out the results that countries can look back on with the most pride, including three already in 2022.

The biggest Women’s EURO wins

Austria

3-0 vs Iceland, 2017 group stage (26/07/17, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam)

Belgium

2-0 vs Norway, 2017 group stage (20/07/17, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda)

Denmark

3-1 vs Germany, 1993 third-place play-off (03/07/93, Municipal Stadim, Cesenatico)

England

8-0 vs Norway, 2022 group stage (11/07/2022, Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brighton & Hove)

Finland

2-1 vs Netherlands, 2009 group stage (26/08/09, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki)

2-1 vs Denmark, 2005 group stage (11/06/05, Bloomfield Road, Blackpool)

1-0 vs Denmark, 2009 group stage (23/08/09, ﻿Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki)

France

Women's EURO highlights: France 5-1 Italy

5-1 vs Italy, 2022 group stage (10/07/22, New York Stadium, Rotherham)

Germany

5-0 vs Russia, 2001 group stage (27/06/01, Steigerwaldstadion, Erfurt)

Iceland

1-0 vs Netherlands, 2013 group stage (17/07/13, Växjö Arena, Vaxjo)

Italy

Italy's Melania Gabbiadini celebrates after scoring against Russia in 2009 AFP via Getty Images

2-0 vs Russia, 2009 group stage (31/08/09, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki)

2-0 vs Norway, 1997 group stage (06/07/97, Åråsen Stadion, Lillestrom)

Netherlands

3-0 vs England, 2017 semi-finals (03/08/17, FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)

Northern Ireland

N/A

Norway

5-0 vs Denmark, 1997 group stage (30/06/97, Åråsen Stadion, Lillestrom)

Portugal

2-1 vs Scotland, 2017 group stage (23/07/17, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam)

Spain

Highlights: Spain 4-1 Finland

4-1 vs Finland, 2022 group stage (08/07/22, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes)

Sweden

5-0 vs Finland, 2013 group stage (13/07/13, Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Switzerland

2-1 vs Iceland, 2017 group stage (22/07/17, Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem)