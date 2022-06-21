Women's EURO 2022: Germany vs Denmark match facts, stats, ones to watch
Tuesday 21 June 2022
Germany, the most successful nation in UEFA Women's EURO history, begin their campaign to reclaim the trophy against Denmark – the side that ended their 22-year reign as holders five years ago.
Germany vs Denmark: Head-to-head
- The teams are facing each other for the first time since that EURO 2017 quarter-final in Rotterdam, when Isabel Kerschowski's third-minute goal gave reigning champions Germany the lead, only for Nadia Nadim (49) to level before Theresa Nielsen (83) eliminated the eight-time winners.
- Germany were victorious in the only EURO group stage fixture between the sides – winning 2-0 in their final Group B match on their way to lifting the 1997 title.
- Denmark have won two of their three previous EURO meetings against Germany, including a 3-1 win in the third-place play-off in 1993.
- Germany's only victory in their last five fixtures against the Danes in all competitions (D1 L3) was a 4-0 Algarve Cup triumph in February 2010 – they had won eight of the nine encounters prior to the current run (D1).
- In 22 meetings overall, Germany have 12 wins to Denmark's six, with four draws. Germany have scored 45 goals and conceded just 19.
- Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany are aiming to lift the EURO trophy for the ninth time; Norway, with two, are the competition's only other multiple champions.
- Germany triumphed in each of the previous six editions of the UEFA Women's EURO, and have been victorious in eight of their ten previous appearances. They finished in the top four in each of their first nine participations prior to that 2017 defeat by Denmark.
- Denmark's 2017 run was their best ever EURO performance. They lost 4-2 in the final to hosts the Netherlands in Enschede despite taking an early lead through Nadim's sixth-minute penalty.
- Denmark's last-four triumph on penalties against Austria in 2017 was their first EURO semi-final success after five previous eliminations.
- The Danes have reached the semi-finals or better in the last two EURO tournaments having exited in the group stage in 2005 in England and 2009.
- Germany posted a flawless Group I campaign to book their place at EURO 2022, winning all eight of their qualifiers – scoring 46 goals and conceding just once.
- Denmark picked up 28 points from their ten qualification matches to top Group B, scoring 48 goals – level with the Netherlands and Spain as joint top scorers – and, like Germany, conceding only one. They dropped points only in their final qualifier, a goalless draw against section runners-up Italy in Viborg.
Ones to watch: Germany
Lina Magull
- The 27-year-old made seven starts in qualifying, more than any other Germany player.
- The midfielder scored five qualifying goals, including a hat-trick in the home win against Ukraine in October 2019. Only Klara Bühl (six) scored more for Germany.
- Magull featured in all four matches at EURO 2017, coming on as a substitute in three including the quarter-final exit against Denmark.
- The Bayern München player made her Germany debut in October 2015 as a substitute against Russia in a EURO 2017 qualifier, scoring twice against Turkey three days later after again coming off the bench.
Alexandra Popp
- The 31-year-old returned to international action in April this year after almost a year out with a knee injury.
- Despite being the most experienced member of the Germany squad for this tournament, Popp is making her EURO debut having missed out on the 2013 and 2017 editions due to injury.
- The forward is Germany's fifth highest scorer and scored her 50th international goal as part of a hat-trick against Montenegro in qualifying for this tournament in August 2019.
- The striker helped Wolfsburg lift the Frauen-Bundesliga title in 2021/22, her seventh league championship in ten seasons with the club.
Lea Schüller
- The 24-year-old will be appearing at her first EURO having missed out on the final squad for the 2017 edition.
- The forward is Germany's leading scorer in qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with 11 goals in seven appearances, a total that includes four against Serbia (5-1) plus a hat-trick in an 8-0 defeat of Türkiye.
- Schüller struck on her Germany debut just nine minutes after coming on as a substitute in a 3-2 defeat against Iceland in Wiesbaden in 2019 Women's World Cup qualifying.
- The striker was the leading goalscorer in the 2021/22 Frauen-Bundesliga with 16 goals, three more than any other player, making her the first Bayern player to claim the prize.
Ones to watch: Denmark
Signe Bruun
- The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup, fewer only Belgium's Tessa Wullaert (15).
- The 2021 Danish Player of the Year scored in six successive internationals between 16 September and 30 November 2021, including five goals in the home win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in October.
- The forward struck just two minutes into her Denmark debut in a 4-0 Women's World Cup qualifying win against Croatia in October 2017 having come on as an added-time substitute for Nadim.
- The Lyon striker spent the latter half of 2021/22 on loan at Women's Super League side Manchester United, where injuries restricted her to just seven appearances.
Pernille Harder
- The 29-year-old spent four years at Frauen-Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, securing the league and cup double in every season, before joining Chelsea in September 2020.
- The forward became Denmark's leading scorer in September 2021 with her 66th goal for her country in the 2023 World Cup qualifying win against Malta, eclipsing Merete Pedersen's previous record.
- Harder was ever present in the Danes' run to the EURO 2017 final, scoring her only goal of the tournament in the defeat by the Netherlands.
- The Denmark captain, and team-mate Theresa Nielsen, were named in the EURO 2017 Best Eleven by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.
Nadia Nadim
- The 34-year-old scored the goal that sparked the comeback quarter-final victory to end Germany's 22-year reign as European champions in 2017.
- The forward hit nine goals in qualification for this tournament – the most by a Danish player, one more than Harder.
- Nadim will be aiming to add to her 14 EURO finals appearances, four short of Katrine Pedersen's Danish record.
- The striker, who plays for Racing Louisville in the United States' National Women's Soccer League, has featured in every Denmark match at the last three UEFA EURO tournaments.