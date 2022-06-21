UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's EURO 2022: Spain vs Finland match facts, stats, ones to watch

Tuesday 21 June 2022

Two former UEFA Women's EURO semi-finalists meet as Group B gets under way when Spain take on Finland in Milton Keynes.

Irene Paredes scored in Spain's April 2018 meeting with Finland UEFA via Getty Images

Spain vs Finland: Head-to-head

  • Finland have never beaten Spain in their seven previous meetings (D2 L5).
  • These sides are facing each other for the first time since being paired together in 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying. Spain won 2-0 in Helsinki in April 2018, Irene Paredes scoring the opener; Tuija Hyyrynen was sent off late on for the hosts. La Roja ran out 5-1 winners in the return fixture in Santander four months later, Linda Sällström having briefly restored parity for the visitors.
  • Spain have won their last four games against Finland, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two.
  • The only time Finland have avoided defeat in a competitive fixture against Spain came in a 2007 Women's World Cup qualifier, a 0-0 draw in Pozoblanco in May 2006.
  • Spain have been victorious in five of the six encounters since the teams' first meeting, a 2-2 friendly draw in Gran Canaria in February 2005.
  • Both sides are competing at their fourth EURO and both reached the semi-finals on debut but are yet to return to the last four.
  • La Roja have successfully negotiated the group stage in each of their three previous EURO appearances but are yet to win a knockout match in the finals, going out in the quarter-finals in the last two tournaments after reaching the last four in 1997.
  • Finland will be hoping to replicate their performance the last time this competition was hosted on English soil, when they were beaten at the semi-final stage by eventual winners Germany in 2005. A last-eight defeat at the hands of England followed four years later, before they finished bottom of their group on their last appearance in 2013.
  • Spain topped Group D in qualifying for this tournament, scoring 48 goals – level with Denmark and the Netherlands as the joint highest total overall – and conceding just once. The 0-0 draw against Poland in Lublin in November 2019 was the only time Jorge Vilda's side dropped points in their eight-game campaign.
  • Finland won seven of their eight qualifying fixtures as they clinched top spot in Group E. The 1-1 draw away to Portugal in November 2019, in which Sällström's 90th-minute equaliser rescued a point, was the only game in which they failed to pick up three points.
Spain vs Finland: Live coverage

Ones to watch: Spain

Spain's Aitana BonmatíAFP via Getty Images

Aitana Bonmatí

  • The 24-year-old scored six times in qualifying, behind only Jenni Hermoso (ten goals) and Esther González (eight) in the Spain rankings.
  • Bonmatí was one of four Spain players to feature in all eight EURO 2022 qualifiers, along with Mariona Caldentey, Patricia Guijarro and Alexia Putellas.
  • The midfielder's first senior international goal came in England, a 2-1 friendly defeat against the home side in Swindon in April 2019.
  • The Barcelona player scored a career-best 18 club goals in 2021/22, including a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano on 8 May.

Irene Paredes

  • The Spain captain has scored three international goals against Finland, including two in the 5-0 victory in qualifying for EURO 2017.
  • The defender jointly holds the Spanish record for most EURO finals starts with eight, level with Silvia Meseguer and Marta Torrejón.
  • Paredes made her international debut in a 4-0 EURO 2013 qualifying win away to Romania in November 2011.
  • The centre-back claimed the league and cup double in her first season with Barcelona in 2021/22 having joined the Blaugranes after five years at Paris Saint-Germain.

Alexia Putellas

  • The 28-year-old is one of five players, including Irene Paredes, to have made the most EURO finals appearances for Spain with eight.
  • The attacking midfielder came on to score an added-time winner in Spain's 3-2 group stage victory against England at EURO 2013, her first competitive appearance for her country.
  • In October 2021 Putellas won her 91st cap to to become Spain's all-time leading appearance maker, overtaking Marta Torrejón's previous mark.
  • The Barcelona player was named the UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season for 2021/22 on 23 May after ending the campaign as the competition's leading scorer with 11 goals.

Ones to watch: Finland

Finland's Sanni FranssiUEFA via Getty Images

Sanni Franssi

  • The 27-year-old scored ten league goals for Real Sociedad in 2021/22 as they secured second place in the Primera División and UEFA Women's Champions League qualification for the first time.
  • The forward is a club-mate of Spain pair Amaiur Sarriegi and Nerea Eizagirre, and scored past La Roja goalkeepers Sandra Paños and Misa Rodríguez in the league this season.
  • Franssi moved to Spain in 2020 following a two-year spell with Denmark's Fortuna Hjørring, where she won a league title and the Danish Women's Cup.
  • The attacker featured in all eight of Finland's EURO 2022 qualifiers, scoring her only goal in the home win against Albania in October 2019.

Linda Sällström

  • The 33-year-old appeared in all of Finland's four matches as they reached the EURO 2009 quarter-finals, scoring in the last-eight defeat by England in Turku.
  • The striker missed out on the EURO 2013 squad due to a serious knee injury.
  • Sällström scored ten goals in the EURO 2022 qualification campaign, only Belgium's Tine De Caigny (12) managing more.
  • The forward is Finland's all-time leading scorer with 50 goals, having overtaken Laura Österberg Kalmari's tally of 41 with four against Albania in qualifying for this tournament in October 2019.

Anna Westerlund

  • The 33-year-old played every minute of Finland's 2013 EURO finals campaign having featured in three of their four matches as they reached the last eight in 2009.
  • Westerlund was one of three Finnish players to be ever-present in their EURO 2022 qualification campaign, along with Tinja-Riikka Korpela and Natalia Kuikka.
  • The defender became Finland's leading appearance maker in April 2021, winning her 131st cap in the friendly draw with Austria; she is now on 137.
  • The centre-back made her Finland debut back in January 2008 in a 2-0 defeat against China in Guangzhou.
