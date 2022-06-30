Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Switzerland

Team profile

Nickname: Frauen-Nati

Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Why can Switzerland win Women's EURO 2022?

Switzerland winning would definitely be a shock, but coach Nils Nielsen has a track record when it comes to springing a surprise with a team considered underdogs – he took Denmark to the final in 2017, defeating heavyweights Germany along the way. With a healthy mix of youth and experience, who can say what is to come?

Who is in Switzerland's final squad?

Switzerland captain Lia Wälti is approaching her international century UEFA via Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Gaëlle Thalmann (Real Betis), Seraina Friedli (Aarau), Livia Peng (Zürich)

Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun (Paris FC), Luana Bühler (Hoffenheim), Viola Calligaris (Levante), Rahel Kiwic (Zürich), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Lara Marti (Leverkusen), Rachel Rinast (Köln), Julia Stierli (Zürich), Nadine Riesen (Zürich Frauen)

Midfielders: Sandy Maendly (Servette FCCF), Sandrine Mauron (Eintracht Frankfurt), Géraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Coumba Sow (Paris FC), Riola Xhemaili (Freiburg), Lia Wälti (Arsenal)

Forwards: Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain), Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (Barcelona), Svenja Fölmli (Freiburg), Fabienne Humm (Zürich), Meriame Terchoun (Zürich)

Who is Switzerland coach?

Nils Nielsen. Best known for leading Denmark to the Women's EURO 2017 final, Nielsen stepped into his current role in 2018.

Who is Switzerland captain?

Lia Wälti. Playing for Arsenal in the Women's Super League, Wälti has plenty of footballing experience in England. Having taken part in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and Women's EURO 2017, she became captain after Lara Dickenmann's retirement and is set to feature in her 100th match for Switzerland at the finals.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

2017 highlights: Iceland 1-2 Switzerland

Switzerland's 2-1 win against Iceland on the second matchday in 2017 – their one and only victory at a final tournament so far. I'm looking forward to seeing more this summer, hopefully!

Did you know?

When Ana-Maria Crnogorčević first started playing football, her father didn't want her to. Her mother signed her up anyway and her father only found out a few weeks later when he spotted her boots. She now is her country's all-time top scorer.

