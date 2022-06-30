Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Sweden

Team profile

Nickname: Blågult (Blue and Yellows)

Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Why can Sweden win Women's EURO 2022?

Because they have a very strong squad with a great balance between youth and experience. Sweden boast some of the strongest players in the tournament but, more than anything, they have a very unified team. They are a tight group and mentally ready to tackle any obstacle together.

Who is in Sweden's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Jennifer Falk (Häcken), Hedvig Lindahl (free agent), Zecira Musovic (Chelsea)

Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby), Nathalie Björn (Everton), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Hanna Glas (Bayern), Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain), Emma Kullberg (Brighton), Amanda Nildén (Juventus), Linda Sembrant (Juventus)

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl (Man. City), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Elin Rubensson (Häcken), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Häcken), Caroline Seger (Rosengård)

Forwards: Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid), Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg), Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona), Lina Hurtig (Juventus), Olivia Schough (Rosengård)

Who is Sweden coach?

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson and captain Caroline Seger FIFA via Getty Images

Peter Gerhardsson. Appointed Sweden women's coach in 2017, the former top-level player and Häcken men's boss is hoping his side will improve on their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup bronze and 2021 Olympic silver.

Who is Sweden captain?

Caroline Seger. As experienced as a team captain can be, she has amassed more international caps than any other player in Europe – 229 heading into June. This will be her 13th major tournament representing Sweden and, after several podium finishes, she will be hungry to finally lift a trophy for her nation.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

Five stunning strikes from Women’s EURO 2013

The 2013 edition in Sweden – not any one specific moment but the tournament overall. Watching games in packed stadiums and fan zones was special, with a party atmosphere throughout the country. It was the first time I'd experienced anything like that in women's football.

Did you know?

Seger's last name in Swedish means 'Victory' and is a traditional soldier's name. Historically, Swedish soldiers were given new family names when they enlisted and these often followed certain conventions, such as personal characteristics or the names of animals. The Sweden captain's ancestor no doubt shared her taste for winning.

Get the Women's EURO app