Record-breaking 500,000 tickets sold for UEFA Women’s EURO: Don't miss your chance to be a part of it

A record-breaking 500,000 tickets have been sold for UEFA Women's EURO before a ball has been kicked; don't miss your chance to be a part of what promises to be a memorable summer.

Women's EURO tickets

The half a million tickets already sold have been purchased from 99 countries, with 20% of ticket purchases coming from outside of host nation England. This includes the other 15 participating national associations and also ticket orders, for example, from North America, China and Australia, reflecting the global appeal of the competition.

The strongest demand so far has come from England, followed by the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, and France. There are 700,000 tickets available for the tournament in all.

Some 43% of all purchases have come from female fans, while 21% of ticket orders have been made for children under the age of 16.

Any tickets that become available, including for the knockout stage, will be released on the ticketing platform. Fans are encouraged to keep checking availability.