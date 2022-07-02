UEFA Women's EURO 2022: How to pronounce the player's names correctly
Saturday 2 July 2022
Embrace the spirit of the final tournament in England with our phonetic guide to how to say all the trickiest player names.
UEFA.com's ongoing mission to ensure that the world's football fans get the players' names right keeps rolling into UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
We have selected some of the trickiest names that do not quite sound the way they look in English. Be brave: read them aloud!
AUSTRIA
The German language 'sch' is usually a 'sh' sound for English speakers, while the German 'w' sounds like an English 'v'.
Laura Feiersinger – Fire-zinger
Isabella Kresche – Kresher
Marie Höbinger – Hoe-binger
Katharina Naschenweng – Nashen-veng
Katharina Schiechtl – Sheek-tel
Carina Wenninger – Venninger
Laura Wienroither – Veen-royter
BELGIUM
The Dutch and Flemish 'ij' does a similar job to 'y' in English.
Julie Biesmans – Bees-muns
Tine De Caigny – De Can-yee
Féli Delacauw – Della-co
Laura Deloose – Dullows
Laura De Neve – De Nayver
Sari Kees – Kays
Diede Lemey – Le-may
Lisa Lichtfus – Likt-fooss
Marie Minnaert – Minnert
Davinia Philtjens – Filt-yens
Charlotte Tison – Tee-zon
Amber Tysiak – Tiz-yak
Jody Vangheluwe – Van-hay-loo
Justine Vanhaevermaet – Van-hayver-met
Davinia Vanmechelen – Van Mekkerlen
Sarah Wijnants – Whine-ants
Tessa Wullaert – Wool-ert
DENMARK
Get used to the idea that a 'g' in Nordic languages is much softer than its English equivalent.
Sofie Bredgaard – Bred-yord
Signe Bruun – Broon
Mille Gejl – Gale
Karen and Sara Holmgaard – Home-yord
Kathrine Kühl – Kool
Rikke Sevecke – Sev-etsker
Sara Thrige – Treeyer
Sanne Troelsgaard – Trols-yord
Katrine Veje – Vye
Laura Worsøe – Vor-soo
ENGLAND
Most English speakers will be familiar with the surnames, but these two may need a tiny bit of clarification.
Mary Earps – Urps
Beth Mead – Meed
FINLAND
With its doubled vowels and umlauts, Finnish can look very forbidding to English speakers, but the actual sounds are simple enough.
Olga Ahtinen – Arty-nen
Anna Auvinen – Ow-vee-nen
Nora Heroum – Her-oom
Tuija Hyyrynen – Toyah Heer-ee-nen
Juliette Kemppi – Kempy
Natalia Kuikka – Coy-ka
Emma Koivisto – Coy-visto
Ria Öling – Erling
Elli Pikkujämsä – Pickoo-yaimsah
Linda Sällström – Sail-strom
Katriina Talaslahti – Tallas-lar-tee
FRANCE
Most British people learn French at school and will be used to the idea that a lot of hard-looking consonants are very soft in practice.
Charlotte Bilbault – Bilbo
Hawa Cissoko – Sisso-ko
Kadidiatou Diani – Kaddy-dyatoo Dya-nee
Sakina Karchaoui – Carsh-owee ('ow' as in 'cow')
Clara Matéo – Mat-ay-o
Griedge Mbock Bathy – Greej Mbock Batty
Ella Palis – Pal-eess
Ève Perisset – Ehv Perissay
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin – Pay-ro-Man-yon
Ouleymata Sarr – Oolay-matta
Marion Torrent – Toe-rent
GERMANY
The umlauts can put the frighteners on English speakers, but aside from the letter 'w', the sounds in both languages are quite similar. The German pronunciation of the name 'Sarah' is not quite the same as its English counterpart.
Klara Bühl – Bool
Sara Däbritz – Zara Deh-brits
Sara Doorsoun – Zara Dawson
Laura Freigang – Fry-gang
Merle Frohms – Froems
Svenja Huth – Hoot
Sophia Kleinherne – Clyne-hair-nuh
Lena Lattwein – Lat-vine
Felicitas Rauch – Rowch
Lea Schüller – Shooler
Tabea Wassmuth – Vass-moot
ICELAND
Many Icelandic women's surnames end '-dóttir' (literally 'daughter') but the word is not pronounced quite the same as its English counterpart.
Dagný Brynjarsdóttir – Brin-yars-dot-eer
Gudrún Arnardóttir – Arnar-dot-eer
Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir – Byerk
Áslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdóttir – Owslug
Telma Ívarsdóttir – Eevars-dot-eer
Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir – Roonars-dot-eer
Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir – Vil-yalms-dot-eer
ITALY
The Italian 'cc' is usually more like an English 'ch', whereas an Italian 'ch' is usually a harder 'k' sound.
Roberta Aprile – Ap-ree-lay
Chiara Beccari – Kee-ara Beck-ar-ee
Valentina Bergamaschi – Berga-maskee
Lisa Boattin – Bwa-teen
Barbara Bonansea – Bon-an-say-a
Valentina Cernoia – Chair-noy-a
Lucia di Guglielmo – Di Gool-yelmo
Maria Luisa Filangeri – Fee-lanj-airy
Valentina Giacinti – Ja-chinty
Cristiana Girelli – Jee-relly
Manuela Giugliano – Jool-yah-no
Laura Giuliani – Joo-lee-ah-nee
Martina Piemonte – Pyay-mont-ay
Martina Rosucci – Ros-oo-chee
NETHERLANDS
Some double-vowel diphthongs in Dutch do not sound like their English counterparts ('ee' for example is more like an English 'ay').
Lineth Beerensteyn – Bare-en-steen
Kerstin Casparij – Caspar-eye
Caitlin Dijkstra – Dyke-stra
Jackie Groenen – Khroonen
Romée Leuchter – Lerk-ter
Barbara Lorsheyd – Lors-hide
Vivianne Miedema – Mee-de-ma
Aniek Nouwen – An-eek Now-en
Marisa Olislagers – Olly-slah-gers
Esmee Prugts – Prookts
Jill Roord – Roared
Stefanie van der Gragt – Khracked
Sari van Veenendaal – Vaynen-dahl
NORTHERN IRELAND
Most of the names will be familiar to British and Irish readers.
Nadene Caldwell – Corl-dwell
Marissa Callaghan – Calla-han
NORWAY
The 'ø' is perhaps the hardest Norwegian sound for English speakers to decipher; it sounds a bit like an English 'er'.
Vilde Bøe Risa – Burr Reesa
Amalie Eikeland – Ay-kerland
Ingrid Syrstad Engen – Seer-stat
Sophie Haug – How (to rhyme with 'cow')
Ada Hegerberg – Ah-da (not Ay-da)
Celin Bizet Ildhusøy – Ill-doo-soy
Anna Jøsendal – Yersen-dal
Frida Maanum – Maw-num
Maren Mjelde – Mee-yelder
Karina Sævik – Say-vik
Sunniva Skoglund – Scow-glund
Anja Sønstevold – Sernstervold
PORTUGAL
Frustratingly for many English speakers, Portuguese sounds nothing like Spanish.
Telma Encarnação – En-car-na-sow (to rhyme with 'cow')
Andreia Jacinto – Ja-sin-too
Joana Marchão – Marsh-ow (to rhyme with 'cow')
Francisca Nazareth – Na-za-ray
SPAIN
The 'll' sound in Spanish is much softer than its English counterpart (though there are wide variations in pronunciations withing the Spanish-speaking world).
Teresa Abelleira – A-bay-air-a
Athenea del Castillo – At-ten-ya del Cas-tee-o
Lola Gallardo – Guy-ardo
Lucía and Sheila García – Gar-see-a
Irene Guerrero – Gway-rare-o
Patri Guijarro – Gwee-arrow
Leila Ouahabi – Wa-ha-bee
Sandra Paños – Pan-yoss
Claudia Pina – Pee-nah
Alexia Putellas – Poo-tay-ass
SWEDEN
The 'g' at the end of Swedish surnames tends to be pronounced more like an English 'y'.
Kosovare Asllani – Koso-var-ay Ass-larnee
Amanda Ilestedt – Ill-stet
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd – Kanna-rid
Zecira Musovic – Ze-kira Moo-sho-vitch
Olivia Schough – Skoog
Caroline Seger – Say-ger
SWITZERLAND
Worth noting that Switzerland has four different national languages (German, French, Italian and Romansch).
Eseosa Aigbogun – Ayg-bo-gun
Ramona Bachmann – Back-man
Luana Bühler – Bew-ler
Ana-Maria Crnogorčević – Cherno-gore-chay-vitch
Svenja Fölmli – Fuhlm-lee
Seraina Friedli – Freed-lee
Rahel Kiwic – Kee-vitz
Sandy Maendly – Mendly
Sandrine Mauron – Moe-ron
Géraldine Reuteler – Roy-teller
Coumba Sow – Soe
Julia Stierli – Shteer-lee
Meriame Terchoun – Tershoon
Gaëlle Thalmann – Tal-man
Lia Wälti – Vell-tee
Riola Xhemaili – Jem-eye-lee