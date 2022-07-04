Women's EURO reporter predictions: Winners, best players, breakout stars and dark horses

UEFA.com has reporters embedded with each of the 16 teams at UEFA Women's EURO 2022. We gauged their opinion on the eve of the finals, albeit denying them the right to tip their 'own' team for the biggest prize of all.

Joanna Kozak, Austria

Winners: Sweden

Player of the tournament: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France)

Breakout star: Ella Toone (England)

Best young player: Jule Brand (Germany)

Dark horses: Norway

Sneaky feeling: Despite all their incredibly talented players, France have achieved little on the international stage over the past decade, having last reached a major semi-final at the 2012 Olympics. Les Bleues can never be written off, but their past record doesn't suggest that success will come at this year's finals.

If Austria were a song they would be... Don't Stop Believin' by Journey. Austria are not favourites but they showed at Women's EURO 2017 what they can achieve with faith and hard work.

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium

Winners: Sweden

Player of the tournament: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden)

Top scorer: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

Breakout star: Ella Toone (England)

Best young player: Lauren Hemp (England)

Dark horses: Norway

Sneaky feeling: Germany will either fail to get through the group stage or win the tournament. There is no in-between for them.

If Belgium were a song they would be... Don't Stop Me Now by Queen. This Women's EURO is about two things for Belgium: getting as far as possible, and having a great time in the process. One way and another, Don't Stop Me Now covers it. Let's hope they have a ball.

Sture Sandø, Denmark

Winners: Spain

Player of the tournament: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Top scorer: Signe Bruun (Denmark)

Breakout star: Kathrine Kühl (Denmark)

Best young player: Jule Brand (Germany)

Dark horses: Germany

Sneaky feeling: After losing in the semi-finals in 2013 and the final in 2017, this is the year that Denmark will go all the way (if Spain don't spoil it for them).

If Denmark were a song they would be... Run the World (Girls) by Beyoncé. Women's football is on the rise in Denmark, and with great support from their travelling fans, they will take the tournament by storm.

Lynsey Hooper, England

Winners: Sweden

Player of the tournament: Lauren Hemp (England)

Top scorer: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden)

Breakout star: Beth Mead (England)

Best young player: Lauren Hemp (England)

Dark horses: Italy

Sneaky feeling: Reigning champions the Netherlands will exit at the quarter-final stage.

If England were a song they would be... Football's Coming Home, of course – and how fitting with this tournament being staged in England.

Mikael Erävuori, Finland

Winners: England

Player of the tournament: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Top scorer: Pernille Harder (Denmark)

Breakout star: Aurora Galli (Italy)

Best young player: Lauren Hemp (England)

Dark horses: Norway

Sneaky feeling: You can never really count them out, but Germany will bow out in the quarter-finals... at best.

If Finland were a song they would be... Unite and Win by Sham 69. Finland will need to come together as a tight-knit team to gain success.

Vanessa Tomaszewski, France

Winners: Spain

Player of the tournament: Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

Top scorer: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Breakout star: Clara Matéo (France)

Best young player: Selma Bacha (France)

Dark horses: Iceland

Sneaky feeling: England will endure another near miss and hit the buffers at the semi-final stage for the third successive major tournament.

If France were a song they would be... Hall of Fame by The Script. The whole country is hopeful of a first-ever title.

Anna-Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany

Winners: England

Player of the tournament: Leah Williamson (England)

Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France)

Breakout star: Lauren Hemp (England)

Best young player: Klara Bühl (Germany)

Dark horses: Sweden

Sneaky feeling: Group D will be wonderfully wild, chaotic and unpredictable.

If Germany were a song they would be... Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield.

Andri Valsson, Iceland

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Top scorer: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

Breakout star: Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir (Iceland)

Best young player: Lauren Hemp (England)

Dark horses: Norway

Sneaky feeling: Because the players have had to wait five long years since the last Women's EURO, they are raring to go – and I am expecting more goals and higher quality than ever before﻿.

If Iceland were a song they would be... Love Shine a Light by Katrina and The Waves. If there is one thing Icelanders love even more than their national team, it’s Eurovision. The nation is now united behind the girls and hoping they will shine together and light up hearts with exciting performances in England.

Vieri Capretta, Italy

Winners: Spain

Player of the tournament: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Top scorer: Ellen White (England)

Breakout star: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France)

Best young player: Agnese Bonfantini (Italy)

Dark horses: Italy

Sneaky feeling: England, playing on home soil, could match the men's team from last summer by reaching the final at Wembley only to fall just short of lifting the trophy.

If Italy were a song they would be... A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay. The sky is blue like the Azzurre and Italy are hoping to showcase many stars.

Derek Brookman, Netherlands

Winners: England

Player of the tournament: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Top scorer: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

Breakout star: Lauren Hemp (England)

Best young player: Julie Blakstad (Norway)

Dark horses: Austria

Sneaky feeling: Inspired by the recent success of the men's team in international tournaments, the French will go a long way – maybe even to the final.

If the Netherlands were a song they would be... Tubthumping by Chumbawamba. They got knocked down with the 5-1 mauling they suffered at the hands of England in June, but they can still get up again﻿.

Samantha Miller, Northern Ireland

Winners: Sweden

Player of the tournament: Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

Top scorer: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

Breakout star: Lauren Hemp (England)

Best young player: Ella Toone (England)

Dark horses: Norway

Sneaky feeling: Germany and Italy will do better than people expect…

If Northern Ireland were a song they would be... Unforgettable by French Montana.

Philip O'Connor, Norway

Winners: Sweden

Player of the tournament: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden)

Top scorer: Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

Breakout star: Jule Brand (Germany)

Best young player: Lauren Hemp (England)

Dark horses: Denmark

Sneaky feeling: England will struggle to deal with the pressure and will miss out on the semi-finals.

If Norway were a song they would be... Take On Me by A-Ha – upbeat, stylish and capable of hitting untold heights!

Carlos Machado, Portugal

Winners: Spain

Player of the tournament: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Top scorer: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Breakout star: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain)

Best young player: Kika Nazareth (Portugal)

Dark horses: England

Sneaky feeling: Germany will struggle to get past the group stage.

If Portugal were a song they would be... Happy by Pharrell Williams – the smiles and happiness of all the players were obvious in the camp after they edged through to the finals.

Simon Hart, Spain

Winners: Sweden

Player of the tournament: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Top scorer: Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

Breakout star: Athenea del Castillo (Spain)

Best young player: Lauren Hemp (England)

Dark horses: Norway

Sneaky feeling: Spain's brilliance in the centre of the pitch should take them far, but expect a strong Nordic challenge.

If Spain were a song they would be... Billy Ocean's 1970s hit Red Light Spells Danger. For the opposition, hopefully.

Alexandra Jonson, Sweden

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France)

Breakout star: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden)

Best young player: Claudia Pina (Spain)

Dark horses: Italy

Sneaky feeling: That Spain will fly through the group stage but then fall early and hard in the knockout phase, struggling to handle the weight of expectation.

If Sweden were a song they would be... We Will Rock You by Queen. This current Sweden squad is a very tight group ready to shake all comers at this EURO.

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland

Winners: France

Player of the tournament: Wendie Renard (France)

Top scorer: Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway)

Breakout star: Riola Xhemaili (Switzerland)

Best young player: Jule Brand (Germany)

Dark horses: Italy

Sneaky feeling: Although there are so many favourites, I wouldn't be surprised if we have an underdog in the semi-finals again.

If Switzerland were a song they would be... Take This Lonely Heart by Nothing But Thieves.