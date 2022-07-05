Women's EURO 2022 inside track: France

Team profile

Nickname: Les Bleues

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2009, 2013, 2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Why can France win Women's EURO 2022?

This France squad just oozes quality, perfectly blending the experience of the likes of Wendie Renard with a hungry, fiery youth. They all know how to win too, collectively carrying the assurance of dauntingly impressive track records at club and international youth level. Surely the hunt for a maiden senior international honour is almost over?

Who is in France's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Mylène Chavas (Bordeaux), Justine Lerond (Metz), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Bordeaux)

Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Hawa Cissoko (West Ham), Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain), Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon), Ève Perisset (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marion Torrent (Montpellier), Aïssatou Tounkara (Atlético)

Midfielders: Charlotte Bilbault (Bordeaux), Kenza Dali (Everton), Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Ella Palis (Bordeaux), Sandie Toletti (Levante)

Forwards: Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain), Melvine Malard (Lyon), Clara Matéo (Paris FC), Ouleymata Sarr (Paris FC)

Who is France coach?

France coach Corinne Diacre AFP via Getty Images

Corinne Diacre. The former French captain secured her place in history by scoring the decisive goal against England in the play-offs to send Les Bleues to their first ever FIFA Women's World Cup finals in 2003. She took up her current role in 2017 following France's quarter-final exit in this competition in 2017.

Who is France captain?

Wendie Renard. A born winner. The centre-back has gathered a treasure trove of medals since arriving in Lyon from Martinique aged 15, not least eight UEFA Women's Champions League titles. Fast, strong, brilliant in the air and effective at set pieces, she is a threat wherever she is on the pitch.

Great France Women's EURO goals

My favourite Women's EURO memory

It hasn't happened yet, but I'm sure it will – at Wembley on 31 July, when Les Bleues lift the EURO title!

Did you know?

France No1 Pauline Peyraud-Magnin started out as a striker/left winger before a crisis at Lyon Under-13s saw her deputise in goal. The Hulk was born.

