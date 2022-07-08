Women's EURO 2022: Germany vs Spain match facts, stats, ones to watch
Friday 8 July 2022
Traditional women's football powerhouses Germany face a Spain team many are tipping to win UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
Germany vs Spain: Head-to-head
- The Brentford Community Stadium hosts a heavyweight contest on Matchday 2 of Group B as Germany continue their quest for a ninth UEFA Women's EURO title against Spain.
- Germany will be aiming to preserve their unbeaten record in this fixture, having won three of previous six encounters between the sides.
- The nations are facing each other on English soil for the second time this year, having drawn 1-1 in Middlesbrough on 17 February as part of a four-team friendly tournament. Alexia Putellas opened the scoring just after the interval, only for Lea Schüller's 88th-minute equaliser to prevent a first ever Spanish victory in this fixture.
- The last competitive match involving these two was also on Matchday 2 in Group B at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Valenciennes. Germany continued their perfect group stage campaign in that tournament in France with a 1-0 victory, thanks to Sara Däbritz's close-range finish in the 42nd minute.
- Two of the last three meetings have been drawn, the sides playing out a goalless friendly draw in Erfurt in November 2018.
- Germany have won the last two competitive meetings, keeping a clean sheet in each, with the pair crossing paths in qualifying for EURO 2013.
- Spain recovered from a two-goal deficit to rescue a 2-2 draw in Motril in November 2011 to end Germany's 38-match winning run in the competition, qualifiers and finals combined. Germany hit back with a 5-0 victory in Mannheim in March 2012, with Alexandra Popp among the scorers.
- Spain have scored just once in their last four meetings with Germany since that 2-2 draw in November 2011.
- Germany, however, have struck only two goals in the last three encounters – they had scored 13 in the opening three, including a 6-0 friendly victory in the first fixture in April 1997.
- Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany are aiming to lift the EURO trophy for the ninth time, having been victorious in eight of their ten previous appearances. Norway, with two, are the competition's only other multiple champions.
- Germany triumphed in each of the previous six editions of EURO, and had finished in the top four in each of their first nine participations prior to a 2017 quarter-final defeat by Denmark.
- Spain are competing at their fourth EURO and reached the semi-finals on debut but are yet to return to the last four.
- La Roja have successfully negotiated the group stage in each of their three previous EURO appearances but are yet to win a knockout match in the finals, going out in the quarter-finals in the last two tournaments after reaching the last four in 1997.
- Germany posted a flawless Group I campaign to book their place at EURO 2022, winning all eight of their qualifiers – scoring 46 goals and conceding just once.
- Spain topped Group D in qualifying for this tournament, scoring 48 goals – level with Denmark and the Netherlands as the joint highest total overall – and conceding just once. The 0-0 draw against Poland in Lublin in November 2019 was the only time Jorge Vilda's side dropped points in their eight-game campaign.
Ones to watch: Germany
Sara Däbritz
- The 27-year-old struck the winner the last time Germany met Spain in competitive action, in the group stage victory at the 2019 World Cup.
- The midfielder made two substitute appearances as Germany secured the EURO 2013 title, including the quarter-final triumph against Italy.
- Däbritz hit her first hat-trick for the national side in an 8-0 EURO 2022 qualifying victory against Ukraine in September 2019.
- She became Olympique Lyonnais' first signing this summer on 8 June, joining the club on a contract that runs until 2025 after three years with Division 1 Féminine rivals Paris Saint-Germain.
Alexandra Popp
- The 31-year-old scored Germany's third goal in the 5-0 EURO 2013 qualifying victory against Spain in March 2012.
- Popp featured in all six matches as Germany won gold at the 2016 Olympics, having missed out on EURO 2013 success due to injury.
- She is the most experienced member of the Germany squad for this tournament, having made her debut for the national side in February 2010.
- The striker helped Wolfsburg lift the Frauen-Bundesliga title in 2021/22, her seventh league championship in ten seasons with the club.
Lea Schüller
- The 24-year-old scored the equaliser two minutes from time in the 1-1 friendly draw with Spain on 17 February.
- The forward was mainly utilised as a substitute in qualifying for EURO 2022, with four of her five appearances coming from the bench.
- Schüller has started six of Germany's eight qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup, however, scoring 11 goals.
- The striker was the leading scorer in the 2021/22 Frauen-Bundesliga with 16 goals, three more than any other player, making her the first Bayern player to claim the prize.
Ones to watch: Spain
Mariona Caldentey
- The 26-year-old was one of three players to start all eight of Spain's EURO 2022 qualifiers, along with Patricia Guijarro and Alexia Putellas.
- Caldentey scored six goals in the EURO 2022 qualification campaign, including a hat-trick in a 9-0 victory against Moldova in Chisinau in September 2020.
- The Barcelona forward has struck eight times in her four outings in qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, with only Amaiur Sarriegi (11) scoring more for La Roja.
- Under current senior coach Jorge Vilda the attacker was part of the Spain side that finished as runners-up to a Vivianne Miedema-inspired Netherlands at the 2014 UEFA Women's European Under-19 Championship.
Esther González
- The 29-year-old scored eight goals in qualifying for EURO 2022, including five in a 13-0 win against Azerbaijan in Baku in February 2021.
- The attacker was an unused squad member as La Roja reached the quarter-finals of EURO 2017.
- González was part of the Spain side that reached the final of the UEFA Women's European Under-17 Championship in 2009, losing 7-0 to Germany in the showpiece in Switzerland.
- The forward struck 17 goals to finish 2021/22 as Real Madrid's leading scorer in her first season with the club.
Sandra Paños
- The 29-year-old conceded just once in her five EURO 2022 qualifying appearances, in the 5-1 win against the Czech Republic in Prague in October 2019.
- The goalkeeper has kept a clean sheet in all four of her outings in the preliminaries ahead of the 2023 World Cup.
- Paños was one of four La Roja players to feature in every minute at EURO 2017, along with Silvia Meseguer, Irene Paredes and Marta Torrejón.
- The Barcelona No1 was named the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season in August 2021.