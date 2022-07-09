Portugal 2-2 Switzerland: Neto's side prise point after early shocks

Switzerland and Portugal began their UEFA Women's EURO 2022 campaigns with a 2-2 draw in a thrilling contest at Leigh Sports Village.

Key moments 2' Sow rifles in stunning opening goal

5' Kiwic's towering header makes it 2-0

59' Gomes pulls goal back for Portugal

66' Jéssica Silva's smart finish restores parity

80' Reuteler's dipping volley clips bar

88' Encarnação's deflected drive hits post

Match in brief: Portugal respond after Switzerland storm out of the blocks

Switzerland's Rahel Kiwic is mobbed after making it 2-0 AFP via Getty Images

These nations were appearing at their second finals with both aware this opening game would be pivotal to their hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time with Netherlands and Sweden also in Group C. It was Switzerland who grasped the nettle in spectacular and record-breaking fashion.

Coumba Sow set the tone inside two minutes, striding on to a loose ball and unleashing an unstoppable long-range drive across Inês Pereira. Francisco Neto's charges were shell-shocked and quickly found themselves two down when they were undone by a set piece, Ramona Bachmann's deep free-kick met with a powerful header from Rahel Kiwic at the far post.

Jéssica Silva roars after pulling Portugal level Getty Images

Portugal failed to make an impression before the interval but slowly seized the initiative after half-time and gained a foothold in the game when Diana Gomes deflected in the rebound after Gaëlle Thalmann kept out her initial header from Ana Borges' corner. Seven minutes later they were level, Jéssica Silva neatly turning in Tatiana Pinto's low cross to make it 2-2.

Switzerland nearly pinched the points when Géraldine Reuteler's volley clipped the bar while Portugal pressed and could have completed the turnaround when Telma Encarnação's deflected drive cracked against the post – a thrilling end to a pulsating contest that neither side deserved to lose.

Ramona Bachmann with her Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

Player of the Match: Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland)

"She showed great movement and excellent technique, getting to first balls and also showing her dribbling ability and powerful shot. She made good tactical decisions and was brave and purposeful. You can see her self-confidence on the pitch."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Those two early goals ended Portugal's dream of achieving the start they so desired but they reacted, had more of the ball and responded strongly in the second half. They arguably deserved more as they had the chances but somehow it didn't happen. The game ends with a feeling that the early nerves that helped give Switzerland a two-goal head start cost them the chance to start this Women's EURO with a win.

Switzerland celebrate Coumba Sow's opening goal Getty Images

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

Switzerland will have plenty to discuss after this match. While they started as explosively as Nielsen dreamed of, the coach having felt "a little bit like a cola that has been shaken" ahead of the match, they subsequently lost control and can't be happy with the draw. As often mentioned ahead of the game, they needed a win in this first match in order to feel like they had a shot at making it out of the group.

Reaction

Francisco Neto, Portugal coach: "Today was proof of our growth as a team. Perhaps a few years ago we would have panicked and conceded more goals and that didn't happen today. Even when losing 2-0, the team kept calm, tried to reorganise, communicated and grew. That was the reason why we were competitive until the end and we deserved to win."

Jéssica Silva, Portugal attacker: "This is Portugal: a Portugal with soul and fighting spirit. The bravery we showed was fantastic but unfortunately we couldn't score more. We have to be happy with what we produced, reacting well with an incredible second half. Now it's time to recover, prepare and do our best in the next game."

Ana Borges puts in a challenge AFP via Getty Images

Ana Borges, Portugal attacker: "We knew what Switzerland were capable of. We started a bit sleepily, showed our character and everyone who saw the game felt that we were the ones who deserved to take the three points in the end."

Nils Nielsen, Switzerland coach: "One point is better than none – it means we're still in the tournament. But it also means that we need to get points in the next two matches in order to proceed. We need to play better to do that."

Sandrine Mauron, Switzerland midfielder: "We gave everything; we really wanted the three points but it didn't go our way. We started the match really well, had two chances and scored two goals. We thought it would work out but Portugal got into the match in the second half. We were not able to get the third goal and that's why, unfortunately, it's a draw."

Diana Gomes wheels away after scoring for Portugal UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

This was the earliest a side led 2-0 in Women's EURO history – four minutes and 11 seconds.

Switzerland have only failed to score in two of their last 22 Women's EURO qualifying and final tournament matches.

Ana-Maria Crnogorčević became Switzerland's most-capped player by making her 136th international appearance, overtaking Lara Dickenmann.

Switzerland captain Lia Wälti won her 100th cap.

Ana Borges equalled the Portugal record of 145 caps, moving alongside Carla Couto.

Line-ups

Portugal: Pereira; Amado, Gomes, C Costa, Marchão; Do. Silva, T Pinto (F Pinto 83), Norton; Borges (Nazareth 77), J Silva (Encarnação 83), Di. Silva

Switzerland: Thalmann; Maritz, Calligaris, Kiwic, Aigbogun; Crnogorčević, Wälti (Mauron 90+1), Maendly (Marti 74), Reuteler (Humm 90+1); Sow; Bachmann