Women's EURO 2022: Who needs what to qualify from the group stage?
Monday 11 July 2022
The first quarter-finalists could be confirmed on Monday: we explain how teams could qualify, or be eliminated, with a game to spare.
With the first set of UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group games complete, some teams are already in sight of the quarter-finals. We explain who could go through in the second matches, and who may face early elimination.
As it stands
Can reach quarter-finals on Matchday 2: England, Norway, Germany, Spain, France
All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.
Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.
MONDAY 11 JULY
Austria will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and England do not beat Norway.
Northern Ireland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Norway do not beat England.
England will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Northern Ireland do not beat Austria.
Norway will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Austria do not beat Northern Ireland.
Final games (Friday 15 July): Northern Ireland vs England, Austria vs Norway
TUESDAY 12 JULY
Denmark will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Germany do not beat Spain.
Finland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Spain do not beat Germany.
Germany will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Finland do not beat Denmark.
Spain will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Denmark do not beat Finland.
Final games (Saturday 16 July): Denmark vs Spain, Finland vs Germany
WEDNESDAY 13 JULY
Neither Sweden nor Switzerland can be eliminated or go through on Wednesday.
Neither Netherlands nor Portugal can be eliminated or go through on Wednesday.
Final games (Sunday 17 July): Sweden vs Portugal, Switzerland vs Netherlands
THURSDAY 14 JULY
Italy will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose.
Iceland cannot be eliminated or go through on Thursday.
France will be through to the quarter-finals if they win. They will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Belgium and Iceland do not beat Italy.
Belgium cannot be eliminated or go through on Thursday.
Final games (Monday 18 July): Italy vs Belgium, Iceland vs France
Knockout bracket
Quarter-finals:
Wednesday 20 July
QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July
QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Brentford)
Friday 22 July
QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July
QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Rotherham)
Semi-finals:
Tuesday 26 July
SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (Sheffield)
Wednesday 27 July
SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (Milton Keynes)
Final:
Sunday 31 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Wembley)
Last updated after 10 July matches.