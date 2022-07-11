UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's EURO 2022: Who needs what to qualify from the group stage?

Monday 11 July 2022

The first quarter-finalists could be confirmed on Monday: we explain how teams could qualify, or be eliminated, with a game to spare.

Can anything hold England back from reaching the quarter-finals?
Can anything hold England back from reaching the quarter-finals? AFP via Getty Images

With the first set of UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group games complete, ﻿ some teams are already in sight of the quarter-finals. We explain who could go through in the second matches, and who may face early elimination.

As it stands

Can reach quarter-finals on Matchday 2: England, Norway, Germany, Spain, France

Latest standings

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

MONDAY 11 JULY

Austria will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and England do not beat Norway.

Northern Ireland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Norway do not beat England.

England will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Northern Ireland do not beat Austria.

Norway will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Austria do not beat Northern Ireland.

Final games (Friday 15 July): Northern Ireland vs England, Austria vs Norway

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NOR Norway
Playing now
1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3
ENG England
Playing now
1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
AUT Austria
Playing now
1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
NIR Northern Ireland
Playing now
1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0

TUESDAY 12 JULY

Denmark will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Germany do not beat Spain.

Finland will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose and Spain do not beat Germany.

Germany will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Finland do not beat Denmark.

Spain will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they win and Denmark do not beat Finland.

Final games (Saturday 16 July): Denmark vs Spain, Finland vs Germany

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
GER Germany
Playing now
1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3
ESP Spain
Playing now
1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3
FIN Finland
Playing now
1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0
DEN Denmark
Playing now
1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

WEDNESDAY 13 JULY

Neither Sweden nor Switzerland can be eliminated or go through on Wednesday.

Neither Netherlands nor Portugal can be eliminated or go through on Wednesday.

Final games (Sunday 17 July): Sweden vs Portugal, Switzerland vs Netherlands

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
POR Portugal
Playing now
1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
SUI Switzerland
Playing now
1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
NED Netherlands
Playing now
1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
SWE Sweden
Playing now
1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

THURSDAY 14 JULY

Italy will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose.

Iceland cannot be eliminated or go through on Thursday.

France will be through to the quarter-finals if they win. They will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Belgium and Iceland do not beat Italy.

Belgium cannot be eliminated or go through on Thursday.

Final games (Monday 18 July): Italy vs Belgium, Iceland vs France

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FRA France
Playing now
1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3
ISL Iceland
Playing now
1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
BEL Belgium
Playing now
1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
ITA Italy
Playing now
1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

Knockout bracket

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 July
QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July
QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Brentford)

Friday 22 July
QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July
QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Rotherham)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July
SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July
SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (Milton Keynes)

Final:

Sunday 31 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Wembley)

Last updated after 10 July matches.

