Women's EURO 2022: Meet the contenders

We take a look at the teams still in contention for UEFA Women's EURO 2022 success: how they have reached this stage as well as their tournament pedigree.

Knockout bracket QUARTER-FINALS Wednesday 20 July

England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July

Germany vs Austria (20:00, Brentford)

Friday 22 July

Sweden vs Belgium (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July

France vs Netherlands (20:00, Rotherham) SEMI-FINALS Tuesday 26 July

SF1: England vs Sweden/Belgium (20:00, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July

SF2: Germany/Austria vs France/Netherlands (20:00, Milton Keynes) FINAL Sunday 31 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley) All kick-off times UK (CET is one hour ahead)

Ticket information

Through to semi-finals

England's record 14 group stage goals

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Previous Women's EURO semi-finals

08/04/1984: England 2-1 Denmark (Crewe) & 28/04/1984: Denmark 0-1 England (Hjørring, agg: W3-1)

11/06/1987: Sweden 3-2 England (aet, Moss)

11/12/1994: England 1-4 Germany (Watford) & 23/02/1995: Germany 2-1 England (Bochum, agg: L2-6)

06/09/2009: England 2-1 Netherlands (aet, Tampere)

06/08/2017: Netherlands 3-0 England (Enschede)

Group A winners

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford) – Mead 16

England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove) – Stanway 12pen, Hemp 15, White 29 41, Mead 34 38 81, Russo 66

Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton) – Kirby 41, Mead 45, Russo 48 53, Burrows 76og

Quarter-finals

England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove) – Toone 84, Stanway 96

Story so far: A record 14 goals without reply in the group stage was quite a statement from this England side. It was not a get-over-the-line style of football we witnessed, it was dominant and full of style and vigour. Spain gave a different sort of test in the quarter-finals, but England showed grit and the level of expectation around the hosts has now gone up a notch, if that was even possible.

England: Full team guide

Quarter-finalists to play

Austria's group stage goals

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

30/07/2017: Austria 0-0 Spain (aet, Austria won 5-3 on pens, Tilburg)

Group A runners-up

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford) – Mead 16

Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Southampton) – Schiechtl 19, Naschenweng 88

Austria 1-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove) – Billa 37

Story so far: With three goals scored and only one conceded (in the opening match against England), Austria secured second place in Group A, and showed once more (having done the same at Women's EURO 2017) what hard work and a little faith can do.

Irene Fuhrmann's team have been great in defence, something that might even trouble their quarter-final opponents Germany. However, just as crucial is the wonderful energy and unwavering self-confidence within this team. It is possible that Austria's adventure will not end in the next round.

Austria: Full team guide

Belgium's group stage goals

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)

Women's EURO 2017: Group stage

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

N/A

Group D runners-up

Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Manchester) – Vanhaevermaet 67pen; Thorvaldsdóttir 50

France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham) – Diani 6, Mbock Bathy 41; Cayman 36

Italy 0-1 Belgium (Manchester) – De Caigny 49

Story so far: It's been a bit of a rollercoaster for Belgium. Their first objective was to win against Iceland but they had to settle for a point. Then came a France team that had beaten Italy 5-1 but Belgium surprised everyone, playing really well and only losing narrowly.

Against Italy, the mission was simple – to win. That victory means the spectre of disappointment is now gone and the tournament can only be classed as a success. Qualification for the quarter-finals is an historic event.

Belgium: Full team guide

France group stage goals

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2009, 2013, 2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France (aet, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens, Tampere)

22/07/2013: France 1-1 Denmark (aet, Denmark won 4-2 on pens, Linköping)

30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)

Group D winners

France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham) – Geyoro 9 40 45, Katoto 12, Cascarino 38; Piemonte 76

France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham) – Diani 6, Mbock Bathy 41; Cayman 36

Iceland 1-1 France (Rotherham) – Brynjarsdóttir 90+12pen; Malard 1

Story so far: On Matchday 1, France had a thunderclap moment in Rotherham, putting five goals past Italy side to underline their title credentials. They were the first side to score five in the first half of a Women's EURO game (though England soon trumped them on that front), while Grace Geyoro completed her hat-trick before the interval (another first).

A narrow win against Belgium sealed progress for Corinne Diacre's side, but Marie-Antoinette Katoto's injury overshadowed that night. The Paris striker was billed as a potential finals star: will Les Bleues be the same without her?

France: Full team guide

Germany's group stage goals

Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

04/09/2009: Germany 2-1 Italy (Lahti)

21/07/2013: Italy 0-1 Germany (Växjö)

30/07/2017: Germany 1-2 Denmark (Rotterdam)

Group B winners

Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford) – Magull 21, Schüller 57, Lattwein 78, Popp 86

Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford) – Bühl 3, Popp 37

Finland 0-3 Germany (Milton Keynes) – Kleinherne 40, Popp 48, Anyomi 63

Story so far: Germany may have flown under the radar heading into the tournament, but they wasted no time announcing their intentions of reclaiming the trophy for a record-extending ninth time. Even two tough tests against 2017 runners-up Denmark and a highly touted Spain side never seemed to rattle them, as they scored six and conceded none on their way to topping the group with a match to spare, adding three more without reply against Finland.

It's hard to pick one standout player, as they have operated as a seamless unit from back to front. Their defence has been rock solid, while Lina Magull, Klara Bühl and a resurgent Alex Popp have had plenty of fun finding the back of the net. This team spirit could take them far, coupled with their mix of experienced and young players who are finding their groove at the perfect time.

Germany: Full team guide

Netherlands' group stage goals

Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Winners

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France (aet, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens, Tampere)

29/07/2017: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (Doetinchem)

Group C runners-up

Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield) – Roord 52; J Andersson 36

Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh) – Egurrola 7, Van der Gragt 16, Van de Donk 62; Carole Costa 38pen, Diana Silva 47

Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (Sheffield) – Reuteler 53; Van der Gragt 49, Leuchter 84 89, Pelova 90+4

Story so far: The Dutch were always likely to progress from this group, with Sweden tipped by many to take first place, so in that respect Mark Parsons' side have lived up to expectations. They are yet to click, though, and there have been too many spells in all three matches in which the opposition have been in control. Perhaps the return of Vivianne Miedema will rejuvenate the side, but – playing like this – the Orange Lionesses do not look capable of successfully defending their crown.

Netherlands: Full team guide

Sweden's group stage goals

Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

04/09/2009: Sweden 1-3 Norway (Helsinki)

21/07/2013: Sweden 4-0 Iceland (Halmstad)

29/07/2017: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (Doetinchem)

Group C winners

Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield) – Roord 52; J Andersson 36

Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Sheffield) – Rolfö 53, Bennison 79; Bachmann 55

Sweden 5-0 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh) – Angeldal 21 45, C Costa 45+7og, Asllani 54pen, Blackstenius 90+1

Story so far: Sweden came to England with high expectations, partly heaped on by themselves: they are here to win. That remains the goal now they have qualified from the group, but performances have not necessarily lived up to the pre-tournament talk. Some aspects of their play looked smoother against Portugal, not least their set-piece threat, and there was a noticeable step up in intensity too. They will need to improve again, though, if they are to go all the way.

Sweden: Full team guide

Quarter-final stats only apply since 2009; pre-1995 quarter-finals were not part of the final tournament (1997, 2001 and 2005 was eight-team group stage leading to semi-finals).